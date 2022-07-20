Join BVPD for National Night Out

Members of the Bella Vista Police Department invite you to the annual National Night Out from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Kingsdale Pavilion outside Riordan Hall.

Come hang out with local police officers and enjoy free food, music, kids fingerprinting, K9 demonstrations, a drunk driving simulator, an interesting evidence table and more. Sound a siren while exploring a police car and check out the department's Animal Control truck.

To beat the heat, a misting tent will be provided and the Bella Vista Property Owners Association will allow the public admission to the Kingsdale Pool from 5-7 p.m. for only $1.

Kids are invited to bring their bikes and helmets to join the BVPD Bike Patrol Unit for a bike rodeo. Thanks again this year to the Pedal it Forward organization, attendees can enter their children's names in drawings for multiple bike giveaways.

The national event is part of a larger initiative to familiarize community members with law enforcement officers and programs in their area and help build partnerships between police and the public they serve and protect.

Follow the event on the department's Facebook page for more details. For other questions, call the Bella Vista Police Department at 479-855-3771.