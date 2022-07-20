Fairway Notes

Tournaments

26th Annual All in the Family

The 26th Annual All in the Family Tournament will be held on Saturday, July 23, at Kingswood Golf Course with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration is now open for this 4-person scramble and 2-person scramble. Pick the format that fits. The 4-person team entry fee is $120 (plus applicable green/cart fee). The 2-person team entry fee is $60 (plus applicable green/cart fee). On-course contests, flight awards and lunch is included in the entry fee. Registration is available online at bellavistapoa.com/golf/tournament, or by returning a registration form to one of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association Pro Shops or the Golf Division Office. Make checks payable to: BVPOA. The registration deadline is Wednesday, July 20.

3rd Annual Parent-Child

Two-Person Scramble

This scramble is for Property Owners Association members and immediate family only. Play will be on the Brittany Golf Course with a 9 a.m. shotgun start, Saturday, Aug. 6. On-course contests, flight awards and lunch will be included in the entry fee of $20 per child (plus applicable green/cart fee). Parents may be with multiple children, just fill out an entry form for each child. Registration is available online at bellavistapoa.com/golf/tournament, or by returning a registration form to one of the BV POA Pro Shops or the Golf Division Office. Make checks payable to: BVPOA. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Labor Day Golf Tournaments support

the Friends of Dogwood Golf Course in Bella Vista

The shotguns are back this Labor Day for the $$ for Dogwood and Bucks for Brittany Golf Tournaments. The tournaments are on Monday, Sept. 5. All proceeds will support the Friends of Dogwood and Brittany Naturalization, Beautification, and Golfer Experience projects. The tournaments are open to all golfers and junior golfers are welcome.

$$ for Dogwood is an 18-hole, 4-person Scramble with an 8 a.m. shotgun start at Dogwood Golf Course. The entry fee is $200 per team plus applicable green and cart fees. Entry includes the Score Helper Game package, prizes for each flight, and lunch after play. There is a $200 Hole in One contest on hole #18.

Bucks for Brittany is a 9-Hole 4-person Scramble starting at 9 a.m. at Brittany Golf Course. The entry fee is $100 per team plus applicable green and cart fees. Included are prizes in each flight, a snack in the clubhouse after play, Score Helper package, and a $100 Hole in One contest on #9 sponsored by Melanie's Pet Sitting.

Recent projects sponsored by the Friends of Dogwood and Brittany include practice nets for golfers, new tee markers, Divot Repair Day, #2 Green area beautification, and the Natural Butterfly Meadow by #12. The group also sponsors staff appreciation events to recognize the Maintenance and Operations staff who keep the courses in great shape all year.

Information and registration forms are available on the website at: www.fodbd.com and in all Bella Vista Golf Shops. Register now to reserve your space. For questions or more information contact: Susan Nuttall, [email protected] 630-217-8214.

Bella Vista Courtesy Van

"Fun Fore All" Golf Tournament

A four-person scramble open to Property Owners Association members and non-members. This format will be flighted after play and open to men, women, and couples teams. Tournament play begins with a 9 a.m. shotgun start Saturday, Oct. 15, on the Kingswood Golf Course. Entry fee is $50 per player and includes two mulligans per player. Players will be responsible for paying green and cart fees at the Pro Shop. Catered lunch and prizes will be provided after play at the Kingsdale pavilion with costs included in the entry fee. There will also be a raffle and a 50/50 cash drawing with tickets available for purchase during registration beginning at 8 a.m.

Entry deadline is Friday, Sept. 30. Tournament entry and Sponsorship forms are available in all Pro Shops or can be obtained by emailing Kevin McGee. Hole sponsorships can be purchased for an additional $100, (e-mail Kevin McGee at [email protected] with information to be printed on your sign.). Additional information or questions may be forwarded to the same email address.

Proceeds from the tournament help support the Courtesy Van as we serve the community and residents of Bella Vista who can no longer drive because of health or age by providing free transportation to and from appointments.

Golf Leagues

Women's 5+4-Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Women's Five+Four-Hole Golf Association welcomes Property Owners Association members. Play is on Mondays through October usually at Brittany Golf Course with the option to walk or use carts. Other courses will be played on a few dates. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. Those interested in participating can sign up at the golf course or email Nona Storck at [email protected] or website at https://google.sites.com/site/bv5wga. Annual dues are $15.

Women's 9-Hole Golf Club

The Bella Vista Women's 9-Hole Golf League welcomes new members to play nine holes of golf on Mondays and visit all Bella Vista courses. This is a low stress nine-hole league with friendly members of all abilities.Visit the website at http://www.bv9wga.com which includes membership application. For more information call either President Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 or Membership Chairwoman Jane Long at 479-586-1898.

St. Bernard's Ladies 18-Hole Golf League

St. Bernard's ladies golf league welcomes new members of all skill levels. This league provides a Christian, fun, social golf experience for the ladies of the community as a sponsored group of the St. Bernard's Women's Club. If interested in joining call Kathy King at 479-855-4913 or cell is 580-471-3400.

Women's 18-Hole Golf Club

New members are always welcome to The Bella Vista Women's 18-Hole Golf Group. Applications can be found on the group's website at bvwgc.com. For more information contact Ronnie Nelson at [email protected] or call 760-445-1035.

18-Hole Men's Golf Association

The 18-Hole Men's Golf Association is open to both members and non-members of the Property Owners Association and plays Tuesday mornings with shotgun start tee time. The MGA offers an organized format for golfers of all ages, abilities and handicaps; competitive fun games change weekly; optional weekly Deuce Pot game; selection of the tees to play from, gold to blue; easy online sign up process; included in $70 annual dues are an MGA Hole-in-One Pool, Top 50% of field payouts with BV golf gift certificates, every par three has CTP sponsor prizes and special social events; Players Cup competition first and second half, and a season-ending playoff with cash prizes awarded to the winners. The MGA supports local charities. Information and application found on website bvgroups.com or contact Bill Harris, 479-876-2912.

Oldes Men's 9-Hole Golf Group

The Oldes 9-Hole Men's Golf Group welcomes new players of all skill levels with play on Tuesday mornings at all of the Bella Vista courses. Weekly events are handicapped and play is usually a Texas Scramble. There is no fee to join but a $3 entry fee per event is requested. Contact Barry at 479-876-8432 or [email protected] for more information.

Men's 9-Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Association welcomes new membership as play continues through October every Wednesday with tee times, four handicapped flights, all flights playing the red tees (whites optional), weekly sponsored prizes on all holes and a hole-in-one pot. There is also a spring banquet and a fall banquet. Applications are available in the pro shops, on the POA website and the association website at sites.google.com/site/bv9mga/home.

For additional information call Dale Schofield at 479-553-7067 or Phil Bode at 479-899-7856.