City Council reviews agenda items for meeting

The Bella Vista City Council met for a work session at the District Court Building on Monday to discuss items it would be voting on during its regular session scheduled for Monday, July 25.

The Council addressed two items of old business, the first of which was an ordinance amending access management of the city's Code of Ordinances that would provide clarification regarding the distance from intersections of access driveways, an ordinance which will go through its third reading during the regular session.

Larry Wilms, the council member who has authored the ordinance, was not in attendance Monday night but during the discussion it was mentioned there may be an attempt to pass the ordinance with an emergency clause.

Senior Planner Derek Linn, who has been working with Wilms on the item, said he hadn't heard of an emergency clause being added, but noted it "would not hurt the staff or applicant to push it along in a faster manner."

He said the ordinance would remove "a restriction that made it difficult for certain corner lots to have a legal driveway, so it relieves a layer of burden from those properties so long as your driveway's not in the sight triangle."

He said it would make it easier for an applicant "to achieve one of those driveways through a permit."

After the discussion Council member John Flynn said, "It sounds like we should do an emergency clause."

The second item of old business discussed by the Council was the renaming of Mold Lane to Mac Lane.

The item was tabled during the Council's June regular session because city staff had yet to hear back from one homeowner along Mold Lane.

"We have now heard back from all of them," Mayor Peter Christie said Monday night.

City Planner Taylor Robertson added, "We got property owners' approval and renters' approval" from everyone on Mold Lane, paving the way for the Council to vote on the resolution in the upcoming regular session.

The first of the new business items to be presented for a vote Monday night is a resolution that will provide one-time stipends in the amount of $5,000 to full-time police officers in the Bella Vista Police Department.

"We've talked about this before and you've seen it in the newspaper that some of the other cities are doing exactly what we're doing here," said Christie. "We don't have the money yet, but we expect to have it in by the end of July, so we're setting ourselves up now to approve and accept it so that we don't hold (the officers) up for another month."

The resolution calls for amending the 2022 city budget to appropriate $177,622.50 in revenue from Arkansas' Full-time Law Enforcement Officer Salary Stipend Act of 2022 to the BVPD to fund one-time $5,000 stipends for all police department full-time law enforcement officers.

"If you qualify it's $5,000," said Bella Vista Police Chief James Graves. "But you have to have been in for so long and things like that, (hired) by a certain date. So this first group of folks will get the $5,000. If we hire them on and they're in the academy by a certain time this year ... those folks will get the $5,000 later in the year."

Graves added that recipients will have to pay taxes on the $5,000.

The grant was made on the government level for the entire state.

The Council discussed several items related to the new public safety building during the work session, including a resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Howard Technology Solutions, through a state procurement contract, in an amount not to exceed $270,000.00 for the purchase of audio-visual equipment for the new public safety building.

The original resolution called for the 2022 city budget to be amended to appropriate the funds from otherwise unappropriated and undesignated financial reserve to the capital budget for the project, but after a look at the budget for the project it was determined that won't be necessary.

"I'm pleased to tell you that we're going to change the wording on this," said Christie. "We will not have to appropriate from the budget. Finance Director (Kim) Hall and Chief (Graves) sat down with Nabholz (Construction) and went through each single line on the budget, and we compared it to the prepaid issue costs, and there was a $330,000 double count. So we have the money to cover this and we don't have to appropriate from the budget."

When asked if the remaining $60,000 from the double count could be applied to another budget item, Christie said, "There's one big unknown, and that is how much is AT&T going to charge us to move everything over to the new building and they refuse to give us a quote. So we're trying to save all the little stuff that's left over for things like that. I'm estimating that cost will be $20,00 to $30,000."

An ordinance related to the public safety building will allow the waiving of requirements of formal competitive bidding and authorizing a contract with Bulldog Security, LLC, in an amount not to exceed $180,000.00 for the purchase of access control equipment to go in the building (security cameras, key fobs, etc.). The ordinance would also authorize the 2022 city budget to be amended to appropriate the $180,000.00 in otherwise unappropriated and undesignated funds to the capital budget for the project.

A third and final reading is being requested by staff for this ordinance.

"This is the one piece we couldn't cover with the bond. There wasn't enough left," said Christie. "So, we're going to keep the small residuals -- there are still a few small contingencies that Nabholz doesn't want to release yet because we don't know if anything else is coming down the pike -- so we're asking your approval to fund the entire $180,000."

The Council also discussed a resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Blue Guys IT, through a state procurement contract, in the total amount of $106,443.00, for the purchase of the Todyl Security Solution program, which will enhance the city's cybersecurity efforts.

"Every year we hire a company to come in and try to hack our network -- you can hire professional hackers -- and they've never been able to do it," said Christie. "But that doesn't mean you just say, 'OK, we're alright.' You have to stay on top of it all the time."

Bella Vista IT Director John Moeckel said, "Todyl is the most comprehensive package I've found. They've literally thought of everything -- antivirus, blocking inappropriate websites, inspecting of encrypted traffic -- and you can not only put it on your individual device, you can connect your site ... so it will go through about 15 antivirus programs and protect your site that way as well. It's a really impressive product."

Monday's regular session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the District Court Building.