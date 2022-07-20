Cards and Games

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners July 7: North-South -- Robert Makela and Jeffrey Starr; East-West -- Dale Morrisett and Fay Frey

Winners July 12: North-South -- Robert Gromatka and Len Fettig; East-West -- Diane and Joe Warren

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners July 12 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Kathy Ayres. Winners in Texas Canasta: first, Marie Ryan.

This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners July 13: Table 1 -- first, Andy Pilkerton; second, Linda Ervin.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners July 12: first -- Karin Fowler and Sharyn Hughes; second -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; third -- Don Knapp and Bill Shernikau; fourth -- Jim and Janet Callarman. Honorable mention -- Ginny Swinney and Linda Hopper.

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. If interested in joining us, please call 608-843-1387. The group plays as couples, but if anyone doesn't have a partner one will be found for you.

St. Bernard Second Tuesday Pinochle

Winners July 11 were: Individuals -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Chuck Seeley; third, Fran Parrish; fourth, Dan Bloomer. Honorable Mention -- Janet Callarman. Four table -- first, Nancy Sherbondy; second, Stan Neukircher.

This double deck pinochle club is played the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners July 7: first, Deanna Smith; second, Marty Watson; third, Vivian Bray.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mike's with an open invite.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners July 8: Table 1 -- first, Alan Akey; second, Kirk Greenawalt. Table 2 -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, George Fellers. High score -- Dan Bloomer

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners July 9: Blue Team (first) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Mike McConnell, Chuck Hurl and Ron Madsen. Red Team -- Marj Shafer, Marie Ryan, Sam Brehm, Art Hamilton, Jerry Vnuk and Ray Dore.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]