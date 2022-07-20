Blowing Springs: Something for everyone

The first hiking and biking trails in the Bella Vista area remain among the most popular. Blowing Springs Park, in the southern end of Bella Vista, has something for everyone.

There are 6 miles of trails in the park which connect to both the Razorback Greenway and the Back Forty trail system. They are still some of the most used trails in the area, Bella Vista Property Owners Association Recreation Director Joan Glubczynski said. There is also a large trailhead for parking just outside the park.

For years the park, with its deep shade, tiny creek and mysterious underground cavern releasing cool underground air, was the home of the Bella Vista Community Band. The band, made up of volunteers -- many of whom retired from music-related careers -- still uses the large cement stage for concerts each summer. But there's always much more happening in Blowing Springs.

The front part of the park is one of very few RV parks in the area and it's full almost every summer weekend, Glubczynski said. The RV area with 64 camping spots includes two pavilions and a restroom facility with showers and a laundry. Although many of the campers are from out of town, there are still some POA members who camp in the park for a vacation close to home. Occasionally members check in while their homes are being renovated.

For campers who prefer a more natural experience, there are 10 primitive sites without water or electric. The sites were designed for tent camping, but sometimes they're used for "dry camping," Glubczynski said. Dry camping includes people who use their vehicle for sleeping but don't need the hook ups.

There is also a "glamping" opportunity in Blowing Springs in the form of five tiny cabins. Each cabin is a little different but they all give the occupant a comfortable bed and air conditioning. They are all rented through Airbnb which is accessible through the POA website at bellavistapoa.com/thingstodo/recreation/rv-park/#5.

Each tiny cabin, located just steps from the popular trail system, has its own outdoor fire pit and some outdoor seating.

The new section of the Razorback Greenway, a paved bike trail that stretches south to Fayetteville, goes through Blowing Springs Park. At the far end of the park the Greenway goes through the Arboretum, a quiet greenspace with many of the trees labeled for educational purposes.

Many members who live near Metfield use the Greenway to travel to Blowing Springs for picnics or simply sight seeing. The Greenway is also popular with people who walk or ride for fitness.

One of the newest amenities in Blowing Springs, the Gear Garden, also serves both members and visitors, POA Director of Business Development Tommy Lee said. The Gear Garden serves beer and soft drinks along with some packaged snacks. It is made up of one renovated shipping container and a collection of picnic tables in a shaded area near a natural creek.

Lee estimates that about half of the Gear Garden's customers are trail users who stop for a beverage after a ride. But it's an eclectic crowd, he said, that includes many POA members who live nearby and bike or walk to the park. A few campers walk down too.

The Gear Garden has only been open for about a year and it's seasonal from April until October, but from the very beginning it has been a success with revenue far surpassing its limited expense budget. There is entertainment on the last Saturday of each month. The Gear Garden's best seller is Trailhead Lager which was developed for the site and made by Bentonville Brewing Company. It's only available at the brewery and POA restaurants.

Lee said they are considering adding some additional food options, but space is very limited.

There may be more tiny cabins in the future, Glubczynski said, but probably only two more. It's important, she said, not to make the park feel overcrowded.

"Our big goal is to keep the beauty of the park intact and to treat it with the love an respect it deserves," she said.

Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The extension to the Razorback Greenway goes right through the center of the Arboretum.



Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista A giant chair makes a popular photo background and a fun place for kids to climb.

