Bella Vista’s origin goes back to the early 1900s

The origin of Bella Vista goes back to the early 1900's and to Rev. William Baker and his wife Mary of Bentonville.

The March 1970 issue of the monthly newspaper, the Village Vista, reported, "The Rev. William S. Baker, a Presbyterian minister in Bentonville from 1909 to 1911, came here for his health and was entranced by the area north of Bentonville. His wife, Mary Baker, had acquired a sizeable piece of property in the area ... other holdings were added to it ... (and they) built a small dam across Sugar Creek ... ."

Gil Fite, in his book on the history of Bella Vista, "From Vision to Reality," also wrote about the Bakers. He wrote, "On January 31, 1909, Mary D. Baker acquired 159 acres of land about four miles north of Bentonville along Sugar Creek. She bought the property from Gus Andrix for $4,500. (Gus Andrix was a carpenter and contractor living in Joplin, MO, according to the 1910 Census.) Andrix carried a mortgage on the land for $3,900. During the next few years the property was mortgaged and remortgaged as the Bakers tried to find a suitable use for it. In 1915, Mary and William Baker decided to transform at least part of their property along Sugar Creek into a summer resort."

The area, Fite wrote, "... was a community of mostly small farms where people lived very modestly and their lives centered largely around the locality. The Bakers concluded that there might be a better use for their land than farming.

"The first step was to hire a surveyor to draw up a plat for the summer resort. This was completed in October, 1915. The main feature of the development was a lake to be created behind a dam across Sugar Creek. Lots were platted on both the west and east sides of the prospective lake with additional lots northeast of the lake.

"The plat provided for six sections or blocks and a total of 389 lots. Most of the lots were 40 x 100 feet, although a few were larger. The plans called for four tennis courts northeast of the proposed dam, between Sugar Creek and the highway going north from Bentonville to the Missouri line. Land north of the dam and east of Sugar Creek was reserved for 'golf grounds'... .

"During late 1915 and early 1916, workers constructed a dam across Sugar Creek, creating Lake Bella Vista. It was a small lake about 600 feet wide at the widest point and some 1,200 feet long. The Bakers also began to sell lots in 1916. In July they sold at least three lots for $100 each to local residents. Mrs. F.W. Peel, member of a prominent Bentonville family, purchased one of the lots."

While planning the lake in 1915, the Bakers held a contest to come up with a name for it. The prize is not known, but Clara Crowder of Bentonville was the winner with the name, "Bella Vista," meaning "beautiful view." Mrs. Crowder and her husband George had an interest in local tourism. At the time, they were living and working at the Massey Hotel in Bentonville. They later became the proprietors of the Park Springs Hotel in Bentonville.

However, business was slow for the Bakers. As the Vista reported in that 1970 issue, "(The Bakers) were beset with financial problems and so on September 16, 1916, they transferred their holdings to the newly-created Baker-Smith Land Company, a corporation consisting of six shareholders: Mary B. Baker with 468 shares, Lou Smith with 120 shares, S.B. Bates, four shares; W.S. Baker, 120 shares; J.R. Craig, four shares; and E.C. Pickens, four shares."

Fite wrote, "... They may have wanted to limit their liability and also they hoped to raise enough money to pay off the debt against the property. But, as it turned out, the main objective of the company was to sell the fledging resort on Sugar Creek ... .

"(F. W. Linebarger, representing the Linebarger Brothers who spent part of their childhood in Bentonville but by then had a real estate development company in Dallas) offered them $3,100 for 150 acres of their property, including the so-called resort ... . On January 18 (1917), the stockholders of Baker-Smith Land Company accepted the offer ... . This covered about 40 acres of bottom land along Sugar Creek, and Lake Bella Vista, with the remainder composed of hilly, rocky timberlands on each side of the valley ... . The same day, Linebarger bought 50 acres in one tract and six acres in another from Thomas McNeil. The six acres were at the lower end of Lake Bella Vista, making it possible to enlarge the lake by raising the dam. Linebarger paid $3,000 to the McNeils, giving the brothers a total investment of $6,100 in a little over 200 acres ... ."

The Linebargers opened their Bella Vista Summer Resort in June of that same year, 1917. They operated it until selling the resort to E.L. Keith in 1952, who called it simply "Bella Vista Resort." He kept it until early 1964 when he sold to John Cooper Sr., who made what he then named "Bella Vista Park" part of the retirement/recreation village that he opened in 1965. Cooper Communities donated the lake to the Trailblazers in 2000, who wanted to build a walking trail around the lake. The Trailblazers gave the lake to the City of Bentonville in 2005 (as the City of Bella Vista did not yet exist; its incorporation was not effective until the end of the following year, in December 2006).

The 1910 census lists a William Baker as renting a home on West Spring Street in Bentonville with his wife Mary, and their son Charles, age 14. It is assumed this is the same Baker family but due to other William Bakers listed in historical records, it is difficult to track what happened to this family after they sold Bella Vista in 1917.

