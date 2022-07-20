Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, July 4

3:53 p.m. Police arrested Jared Dean Black, 46, in connection with felony warrants and possession of a controlled substance, and Crystal Lee Weldon-Carlson, 44, in connection with suspended driver's license, no insurance and possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop.

Tuesday, July 5

12:19 a.m. Police received a report on Dogwood Drive that fireworks were being set off in the area. Police responded and were unable to locate anyone setting off fireworks.

Wednesday, July 6

7:05 p.m. Police received a report on Duxford Circle that a construction crew was playing music loudly enough that the reporting person could hear it inside their home. Police made contact with the crew and asked them to turn it down.

Thursday, July 7

3:34 a.m. Police received a report at Chelsea Road and Pimlico Drive that someone found a purse, money and keys lying in the road. The reporting person found it suspicious and was calling into the nearby ravine to see if someone was there. Police responded and were able to locate the owner and return the items.

12:34 p.m. Police received a report on Westerham Lane of two men with mohawks wearing leather and driving a red van who knocked on the reporting person's door.

3:23 p.m. Police received a walk-in report that someone's boat was stolen from a dock on Churchill Drive.

Friday, July 8

2:47 p.m. Police arrested Lydia Rodgers, 32, in connection with public intoxication and a warrant after a suspicious person was reported at Harps.

Saturday, July 9

8:50 a.m. Police received a report of vandalism to Metfield Pool. Extra patrol was requested.

Sunday, July 10

9:03 p.m. Police received a report on Stratfield Lane that someone's home had been broken into and items had been stolen.