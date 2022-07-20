Bella Vista Civil War Round Table to host General Ulysses S. Grant

Dr. Curt Fields will be the guest speaker at the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. Due to the anticipated large audience, the event will be held at Cooper Chapel.

Fields has portrayed General and President Grant in 22 states. As a living historian, Fields portrayed General Grant at the 150th Sesquicentennial observations of Fort Donelson, Shiloh, Vicksburg and Lee's surrender to Grant at Appomattox Court House in Virginia. He is also featured in the visitor center film that is shown at Appomattox Court House National Historic Park.

In addition, Fields has:

• Portrayed General Grant on the American Battlefield Trust website in the "1 in 4" series

• Frequently contributed to the Civil War News

• Received the prestigious 2015 Grady McWiliney Award of Merit for significant contributions to the scholarship and preservation of Civil War history

• Been selected as the official Grant for the U.S. Grant Boyhood Home Association in Georgetown, Ohio

• Portrayed President Grant for the opening and dedicaiton of the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library at Mississippi State University

He was also featured as General Grant, and as a Grant authority, in the Discovery Channel three-part documentary series "How Booze Built America" (with Mike Rowe).

Last year, Fields was the guest speaker for the $100 per-plate fundraiser dinner for Wilson's Creek Battlefield National Military Park near Springfield, Mo. Of future note, General Grant will be the guest historian on the American Queen Steamboat from Clarksville, Tenn., to Chattanooga Oct. 31-Nov. 7 and the return trip on Nov. 7-14.

Fields researches and reads extensively about General Grant in order to deliver an accurate persona of the General. His presentations are in the first person quoting from Grant's memoirs, articles, letters and statements that he made in interviews. He is the same height and body style as General Grant and therefore presents a convincing, true-to-life image of the man.

Fields served as a Memphis, Tenn., police officer and was an MPD Hostage negotiator. He received the lifesaving medal from the City of Memphis for actions in the line of duty.

This promises to be an exciting and informative event. For more information about Fields visit the website [email protected]