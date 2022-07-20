Bella Vista church news

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

Highlands Church will host its 5th Annual Cruise-In & Car Show 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Visit the website at humcbv.com/car-show for all details and make plans to join a celebration of all things automotive.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

United Lutheran Church is now taking reservations for the next International Village Food Festival that will featue All-American food. The meal will include a grilled hamburger, chips, baked beans and homemade strawberry shortcake. It will be held 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Cost is $15 a meal and part of the proceeds go to Gravette Schools. There will be 100 meals available. Reservations are needed and may be "eat in" or "grab n' go." Please call the church office to make reservations at 479-855-1325 during church office hours Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Fridays 8:30 a.m.-noon.

The Summer Lunch Bag Ministry is every Monday at 11 a.m.. United Lutheran will hand out bagged lunches to area youth. For more information please contact the church office.

Presbyterian Church Bella Vista

Reverend Joe Tropansky, an honorably retired pastor and member of PCBV, will be the guest preacher this Sunday.

All are welcome to join the Busy Hands knit and crochet group which meets at 1 p.m. Fridays in the office lobby.

Village Bible Church

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves close to 240 families each month. Please call 479-876-5764 in advance to confirm inclement weather or holiday schedules.

Blood Center of the Ozarks' blood drive will be held at Village Bible Church, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, July 22. CBCO is sole provider of blood for most NWA medical facilities.

Bella Vista Community Church

Bella Vista Community Church offers the following Bible study opportunities: Adult Bible Fellowship, Sunday 9-9:45 a.m.; Men's Bible Fellowship, Wednesday 8-9:15 a.m.; Women's Bible Study, Thursday 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. and Tuesday 6-7:30 p.m.; Community Life Groups on various times and days. Call the church office at 479-855-1126 for more information.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran hosts senior exercise classes at 1 p.m. (note time change) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and all are welcome to attend. The classes include aerobics on Monday, yoga on Wednesday and walk aerobics on Friday. If interested call 479-876-2155 to sign up.

Children Story Hour is being held every Friday at 11 a.m. This Friday story hour will take an adventure on a train with the "I Think I Can" theme. All are welcome to bring their child and enjoy a story time with singing, treats and crafts. Beautiful Savior is located at 14070 AR-279 Hwy., in Hiwassee (Bella Vista).

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There will be only one Unity Worship Service on July 31 and it will be at 9:30 a.m.

The Bella Vista Lutheran Choir will sing the National Anthem at Arvest Ball Park at 7 p.m. on July 22.

The Sonday Riders will meet on July 24 at 2 p.m. in the church's front parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome to join a fun day of riding.

The Prayer Shawl Makers will meet at 12:30 p.m. on July 20. The Quilters will meet at 8:30 a.m. on July 27.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon where they serve those in our community, both physically and spiritually.

First United Methodist Church

A weekly prayer vigil for peace in the world is held every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church, located at 20 Boyce Drive. This prayer vigil is held in the sanctuary, quietly lit with candles. All people, churched or unchurched, and all religions are welcome to join in silent prayer for Ukraine and its people and other areas of the world in strife. This is also a personal prayer time. This is a time of coming together in our community.

