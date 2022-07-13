Wiener dogs getting ready to race

For one day each fall the normally quiet softball field in the Loch Lomond Park on Glasgow Road takes on a carnival atmosphere. There are food trucks, music and dogs. Lots and lots of dogs.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Wiener Takes All Races are coming back for their 17th year and the fun only gets bigger. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. and the races start at 11 a.m. The event is returning after two years of covid cancellations.

The last race in 2019 saw one big change. The Bella Visa Animal Shelter, the group that runs the event, decided to open it up to Corgis and they are returning this year.

"They both have long bodies and short legs. I thought it would be super fun to see them in action together," Katie Arnold of Northwest Arkansas Corgis said. The shelter agreed.

Each breed races against its own kind, but in the end, the grand champion Corgi and the Grand Champion Dachshund meet to decide who is the ultimate grand champion of the "Little League."

While many participants return year after year, Nancy Cullins, executive director of the shelter, said she wasn't aware of anyone training their dog for the race. But, she said, if she was planning to race, she would work with her dog in advance by placing one person with the dog at one end of the yard and another with a treat at the other end. The idea, she explained, is to get the dog used to going from one person to the other.

"You don't want them to be distracted," she said. The finish line is filled with people waving treats and squeaking toys, as well as vocal encouragement.

In the past, many potential races suffered from distraction. In 2017, the first heat of the day was delayed for several minutes when all the dogs stopped to socialize just in front of the starting gate. They broke the record for a slow race.

Arnold, who raced her Corgi last time, describes the seconds after the start as "sheer chaos."

She doesn't plan to train with her dog, but she's confident that her dog will come to her at the finish line. Last time, he won his heat, although he didn't win overall.

Race organizers don't demand papers showing participants are full bred, Cullins said. Instead, they go by looks.

"They need to resemble whatever breed they are representing," she said. But other dogs get the chance to race as well in the traditional "Wiener Wanna Be" race. Depending on the turnout there will probably be several heats for the wanna bes with the racers separated by weight.

Other events are also open to all breeds including the costume contest. Sometimes only the dog dresses up, but sometimes the owner gets involved. In 2018, the winning owner dressed as a hot dog vendor carrying her wiener dog wrapped in a "bun" complete with condiments. The year before, a wiener dog wearing a life jacket was pulled in a plastic kayak complete with fishing rods and at least one beer can.

This year, a special event featuring kids on Strider bikes is being planned. Cullins is looking for a face painter who can turn kids into dogs for that event.

Cullins and Arnold are working on a social media event to go along with the races, but they aren't ready to announce it yet.

The event is a fundraiser for the shelter, which is a nonprofit organization. The last event in 2019 raised close to $30,000. The goal this year is a little more modest: $20,000. A lot of those funds will probably come from corporate sponsors, Cullins said, but some donors are still recovering from covid and money is tight. Everything raised will probably go towards razing the old building to prepare for shelter expansion, she said.

Registration forms will soon be on the Facebook event page for the races. The cost to race is $25 but there is no cost to come out and watch the fun.