Submissions being accepted for Walton Arts Center’s regional art exhibition

FAYETTEVILLE -- Walton Arts Center is accepting submissions for the second open call for Our Art, Our Region, Our Time, a group exhibition featuring works created by northwest Arkansas visual artists and curated by local artist Kathy Thompson.

Artists 18 and older from northwest Arkansas are invited to apply with works completed after July 1, 2021, in the following media: painting, sculpture, digital, printmaking, fiber, photography, mixed media, crafts, fashion and illustration. The exhibition is not themed and seeks to be a celebration of the talented artists who call northwest Arkansas home.

Artists may submit up to two works for consideration however only one work will be chosen for the exhibition. Submission deadline is Aug. 15. Apply online at waltonartscenter.org.

Pieces selected for the exhibition will be announced Tuesday, Sept. 6. The exhibition will take place in Walton Arts Center's Joy Pratt Markham Gallery from Oct. 6 to Nov. 13.

Walton Arts Center is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, national origin or veteran status.

For questions related to submission, email [email protected]