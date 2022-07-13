Shiloh Museum offers interesting July events

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History is in the heart of historic downtown Springdale, on the banks of Spring Creek and adjacent to the Razorback Regional Greenway at 118 W Johnson Ave. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and admission is free. To register for events please contact the website https://shilohmuseum.org/museum-events or call479-750-8165.

July 20

New Look at slavery in Arkansas

Dr. Kelly Houston Jones of Arkansas Tech University will be the museum's July featured speaker when she discusses her book, A Weary Land: Slavery on the Ground in Arkansas, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.

A Weary Land is the first book-length study of Arkansas slavery in more than sixty years. It offers a glimpse of enslaved life in Arkansas in relation to land use and agriculture. "As they cleared trees, cultivated crops, and tended livestock on the southern frontier, Arkansas's enslaved farmers connected culture and nature, creating their own meanings of space, place, and freedom," notes the book's publisher, The University of Georgia Press.

Jones is an Associate Professor of history at Arkansas Tech University. Her work has appeared in edited volumes such as The Elaine Massacre and Arkansas: A Century of Atrocity and Resistance, Arkansas Women: Their Lives and Times, and Bullets and Fire: Lynching and Authority in Arkansas from Slavery through the 1930s.

Registration is required.

July 27

Nature Poetry Workshop for Young Adults

The museum will host a Nature Poetry Workshop geared for young adults from 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall. This free workshop is part of its Shiloh Summer Series: Buffalo River Country.

Using historic images of the Buffalo River country as inspiration, local poet Zach Harrod will highlight examples of his nature-related poetry as well as guide workshop attendees through the basics of writing poetry.

Registration is required.

Current Special Exhibits

Through Dec. 31, 2022 -- Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country. A photo exhibition of Ken Smith's photos and artifacts from his days surveying the Buffalo River watershed in the 1960s.

Through Feb. 28, 2023 -- Digi Know? An exhibit showcasing historic photos, how the museum preserves its images digitally, and ways visitors can do the same.