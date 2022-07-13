Shelter to host ‘chip and dip’ event

While many of the events sponsored by the Bella Vista Animal Shelter are fundraisers, the Chip and Dip event scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, is more of a community service event, Shelter Executive Director Nancy Cullins said. The event will be held at the shelter.

For $25 each dog will receive a microchip and shelter staff will register it for the dog's owner. Meanwhile volunteers will bath the dog.

They moved the event to the shelter so they can use the outdoor kennels that are usually a holding area for animals brought in by the city's animal control officer.

A chip without a bath is $20, Cullins said, and a bath only is $10.

Cullins said there won't be any services for cats that day, but cats can be micro-chipped at the shelter for $20 any time.

It helps the shelter to have animals chipped, she said, since that makes it easier to reunite lost pets with their owners.

The plan is to continue until the shelter runs out of chips, but 200 have been ordered for the event.