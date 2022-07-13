The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Shelter represented in parade

by Bennett Horne | July 13, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista The Bella Vista Animal Shelter was represented in the Fourth of July Parade with its colorful van driven by shelter helpers Monday, July 1, at the Sugar Creek Center.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista The Bella Vista Animal Shelter was represented in the Fourth of July Parade with its colorful van driven by shelter helpers Monday, July 1, at the Sugar Creek Center.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista The Bella Vista Animal Shelter was represented in the Fourth of July Parade with its colorful van driven by shelter helpers Monday, July 1, at the Sugar Creek Center.

Bennett Horne

Print Headline: Shelter represented in parade

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT