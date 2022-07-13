Shelter represented in parade

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista The Bella Vista Animal Shelter was represented in the Fourth of July Parade with its colorful van driven by shelter helpers Monday, July 1, at the Sugar Creek Center.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista The Bella Vista Animal Shelter was represented in the Fourth of July Parade with its colorful van driven by shelter helpers Monday, July 1, at the Sugar Creek Center.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista The Bella Vista Animal Shelter was represented in the Fourth of July Parade with its colorful van driven by shelter helpers Monday, July 1, at the Sugar Creek Center.

Bennett Horne