A section of Highlands Boulevard from McGrath Drive northwest to Kirkwall Drive will be closed to traffic Tuesday through Thursday, July 19-21.

Local traffic will be detoured along Copinsay and Kirkwall Drives.

The closure will allow for the installation of new culverts along Highlands Boulevard between Copinsay and Kirkwall, prior to the repaving of Highlands Boulevard planned for later this year.

This project is subject to change because of weather or other unforeseen circumstances.