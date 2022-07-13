RELIGION: Life is short, everyday really matters

On a rugged wilderness highway, there's a warning sign that says: "Choose your rut carefully. You'll be in it for the next 50 miles."

Though I'm not fond of the word rut, this is actually good advice for life, but it would be better to say: "Choose your routine carefully. You'll be tied to it a while. It determines your future, so make sure you're ready for it."

People often refer to the daily routine as a negative thing, as if it's something you need to break in order to fully live.

But what if your daily routine was designed to make your life everything you've dreamed it could be? Wouldn't this be a routine worth living for?

King David said, "Teach us to number our days, that we may get a heart of wisdom." (Psalm 90:12 ESV)

Another way to say it: "Help us understand that life is short, and what we do every day really matters."

Our challenge is to organize our days in such a way ... to create a routine that includes time for everything important.

Stephen Covey said it this way: "The key is not to prioritize what's on your schedule, but to schedule your priorities."

Take a look at today's to-do list. It will lead you either somewhere good, or nowhere good. It depends on whether you've chosen a rut or a routine.

Peace,

Skip

• • •

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.