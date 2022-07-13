Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Muggsy, a 1-year-old male lab mix. Muggsy is house broken, is up to date on his vaccinations and will be micro chipped and neutered before leaving the shelter for his forever home. Muggsy loves to play in water and will jump a fence if given the opportunity. If he is going to have a dog buddy he needs to meet them first to make sure they are compatible. Muggsy's adoption fee is $60. For more information on Muggsy, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

