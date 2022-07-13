OPINION: Talk On Raising State Teacher Pay, Just That: All Talk

With a record 1.628 billion dollar state surplus, there seems to be room for rich folk's tax cuts, but not for teacher pay.

That's the bottom line heading into the August Special Session called this past week by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The "core of the special session," Hutchinson said in a press conference last week "...is to provide tax relief."

Remember that term of "tax relief," dear voters. Our lame duck governor in the face of the oncoming recession is promising tax relief. Let us all hope we are on the receiving end of this promise, but there seems little tax relief coming except for those making in excess of $250,000 a year.

Hutchinson did indicate he would be all for providing school safety and providing support alternatives to abortion as other Special Session add ons, but not teacher pay increases.

His reasoning is that when his staff polled the state legislative members there seemed to be little interest. "In terms of the increase in teacher salary, there is not support in the Legislature for it, so I'm not putting it on the agenda," the governor said in his press announcement.

So, there you have it.

Hutchinson then tried to "walk-back," his strong assertion that the Legislature said no. "They (the legislature) want to wait till down the road to consider it (raising teacher pay), so that is not on the table because of a lack of support."

And then he "walked back" that remark a little bit more.

"It is not uniform, but it takes a consensus," Hutchinson said.

Still not done trying to undo the inevitable criticism of always talking a good game about raising teacher's salaries and then doing less than expected, Hutchinson just kept on talking.

"It is a disappointment," he said.

Yes, governor, it is indeed a disappointment.

In the past month, Hutchinson proposed raising teacher's salaries to a minimum of $46,000 and implementing at least a $4,000 salary increase.

But now that won't happen out of the 1.628 billion dollar surplus – the Legislature intends to give back retroactively to rich tax payers a large part of that surplus.

Not a single dime will go to school teachers.

The last teacher raises given, under Act 170 of 2019, set the minimum teacher salary at $34,900 in the 2021-2022 school year. The Act also said the increase will go to $36,000 in the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

Hutchinson is setting the table for the next governor to deal with additional teacher salary increases but he is not giving any surplus tax monies to do so.

Just to set the record straight, base salaries of teachers in Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee and Mississippi are all higher than Arkansas.

I'll repeat for those not sure they read the previous 16 words:

The base salaries of teachers in Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, and Mississippi are all higher than Arkansas.

Now here comes the real Ah-HA! Moment: Mississippi has increased its base salary to $41,500 with a $5,000 salary increase for every teacher in the Magnolia State.

Why won't he use the $1.628 billion surplus?

The raising of teacher's salaries, unlike lopping off taxes collected from the top taxpayers, is not sexy to the legislature.

Higher salaries for teachers seldom give the governor a few high-toned friends. But personal state income tax cuts sure make him popular in certain circles.

Teacher salary raises, Hutchinson says, cannot be done in three days without a total buy-in from legislators, the governor and the school people.

Plus, in Northwest Arkansas most, if not all, the districts pay above the state minimum to start. So, there is little enthusiasm there for legislative support for sure.

So from the State Capitol comes the message, "No raises for you, Mr. and Mrs. Classroom teacher. No raises for you."