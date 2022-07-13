OPINION: Inflation is an insidious affliction

Inflation is an insidious affliction that affects everyone. Most people hate it, but also most people appear to want it. While it makes the cost of living too high, it also allows people to charge exorbitant fees for everything, thereby giving them the allusion that they are making money so who cares about high prices? Paying $5 a gallon for gasoline at the pump scares a lot of people, but business people love to hear the sound of money pouring into their coffers.

Depending upon whom you talk to, the current inflation rate is around 18-20%; but that is an illusion. There must be a lot of things that have not been directly affected by inflation, since most of the things needed by the average household have increased a lot more than that amount.

Consider the price of gasoline. Increasing the price of a gallon of gasoline from $2.50 to $5 is not a 20% increase; it's far more like a 100% increase. The price of milk also has risen close to 100%. Paper products like toilet paper and paper towels have seen their prices rise more than 50%. The price of distilled water has risen from $.88 a gallon to $1.08. Recently, the Dollar Tree store raised its prices to $1.25, so I guess it is no longer a dollar store. These are areas where most people work and live; they are essential, and purchasing them is painful.

Now, there may be some valid reasons for some inflation when you consider the scarcity of some products and the higher wages necessary to produce them, but it appears that most of inflation comes through businesses manipulating the economic environment to increase profits. I'm certainly not an economist or expert on inflation, but apparently neither is our government. Regardless, as someone living in inflationary times, I do have opinions like everyone living around me.

First of all, it appears that inflation is too often caused by poor planning (or intentional planning to raise prices). Yes, it is true that covid closed a lot of plants and created shortages of numerous products, but that dilemma could have been dealt with by methods finally developed to cope with disease. Deciding to move our country toward less dependence upon fossil fuels in order to protect earth's environment is important, but it is almost inexcusable to suggest that such a major change can happen overnight when all of the rest of the world is still depending upon fossil fuel. Closing the pipeline to Canada's oil prematurely had to be foolish.

When I was traveling in England a few years ago, one of the standard jokes was about how they had thought about changing to having vehicles drive on the right side of the road like almost everyone else instead of on the left side. However, noting that an immediate change was going to be rough on people with vehicles, they decided to change gradually. At first, they changed the rule for truck drivers, then for commercial drivers. However, when they got to changing the rule for regular drivers, they discovered there were no longer any vehicles on the road. (You may figure out why this was true for yourself and the moral behind the story.)

Secondly, it would appear that inflation comes about when people are willing to spend more than they earn. Providing low interest rates is exciting and encourages purchases, but it also leads to a debt load that too often far exceeds what families can pay over the long haul. My recent experience in selling our home quickly and for a nice profit really sounded great until I went through the nightmare of relocating and moving into a new home. That quick profit quickly disappeared with all of the costs of closing, moving and creating a new living space. As often repeated these days, "It is a seller's dream, but a buyer's nightmare."

Now, car dealers are offering great prices for used cars, but have you attempted to purchase a new one? I recently had my car serviced and discovered that a major car dealership had no new cars anywhere on its lot, that you would have to wait two to three months to obtain a new car, and that its price would be thousands of dollars above (yes, above) its sticker price. Like a lot of other people, I have decided to keep my car for a lot longer time.

As I said, I am not an expert in this field, but inflation hurts, and it is not going away soon. Some of it may be justified, but some of it is simply a blight upon our society.

• • •

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 29 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.