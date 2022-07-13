Mark Your Calendar

Ongoing

• The Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

July 15

• July 15 is the deadline to inquire about this fall's Retreat in Daily Life. Those wanting to experience God's grace in the midst of their busy life, and are willing to devote daily time to prayer and sharing their prayer experience once a week with others, are invited to consider finding out more information about Retreat in Daily Life that will be held at St. Bernard's Church this fall. The retreat is for all denominations of Christians. During the course of 30 weeks, from October through May, each retreat participant commits to these three experiences: Daily private prayer, once a week small group meeting and an hour of individual spiritual direction two times a month.

Those who are interested are asked to contact one of the following persons to set up a time to discuss the retreat and to determine if this is something they feel God is calling them to do this year: Kathy Schmutz, 417-437-9166 (text), [email protected] (email); Terri Fontenot, 479-826-4801 (text), [email protected] (email). Please make contact with one of these people prior to July 15.

July 19

• Bella Vista Community Concert Band will perform at Blowing Springs Park at 7 p.m.