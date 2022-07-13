LETTER: Don’t Blue State our Arkansas!

This is in response to "Green Yard Waste" written by Linda Lloyd in the June 29, 2022 edition of The Weekly Vista.

We are glad to hear the yard waste committee is still working. We understand local leaders are probably under increasing pressure from those moving here from Blue States and Big Cities. However, if the "hint" Ms. Loyd referred to is the outlawing of leaf burning, then we have a problem. As she stated, leaves are a problem! Prior to the closing of both stump dumps, my husband mulched the leaves, bagged them and drove them to a stump dump. Since both the dumps closed, he burns most of the leaves. As to Ms. Lloyd's suggestions for leaves, our small patches of grass would be suffocated by the number of leaves we get, so no way to mulch them all. As to composting, we have no place to use that amount of compost material. Many people blow their leaves into the hollers, but our holler is Lake Windsor, so leaves cannot go there. We are surrounded by other houses, so no vacant lots for disposal either. When people put leaves in hollers, on vacant lots or POA community property (which is against the rules) many of them end up in the drainage system causing even more problems. This is what will happen if we do nothing with our leaves.

We only burn 3-4 times/year. Please allow us to continue to get a burn permit or, the city must set up a dump or compost facility! It's ironic that a Tree City now has no place for leaf disposal.

Gary and Ellen Creakbaum

Bella Vista