Lace and Grace Bridal Boutique opens in Pineville

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- Dawn Stauber, owner and founder of Lace and Grace Bridal Boutique, opened her boutique at the Pineville Plaza Saturday, July 2, with a grand opening scheduled for a later date.

Stauber, a nurse of 30 years, said her business will offer wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, Quinceanera dresses, princess dresses, accessories and tuxedo rentals, as well as other pieces of formal attire.

The business, which will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., was deemed by Stauber a family endeavor. Stauber said she wanted her daughters to see how to run a business and for the girls in the family to be able to do something together.

"I want my business to thrive for my three girls," Stauber said. "They're involved in everything. They've done everything," Stauber said, laughing. "It's been a huge family endeavor. Everybody's been involved."

Stauber, who bought a formal dress boutique that was closing in Rogers, said she's traveling to Atlanta the first week of August to choose prom dresses, something that requires a lot of planning. Stauber said she was accepted by a designer and plans to purchase dresses at a variety of price ranges, wanting to offer affordable options.

"I feel like the girls in McDonald County deserve this," Stauber said. "They've never had anything like this."

Stauber said she'll also be offering custom jewelry at the shop, something she said she's excited to be able to do.

"I'm a jewelry artist, and I used to have an Etsy store," Stauber said. "So, I will be dealing with crystals and real pearls. I'll even do custom orders," Stauber said, peering down at different crystals lining the table at which she was sitting.

Stauber said opening the business was a "God thing" and she knew it was the right thing for her to do, although she's never owned a business.

"It's a God thing, the way it happened," Stauber said, explaining that she's been looking for something for her daughters to be able to do with her, noting the right doors were opened for her at the right time to be able to pursue the business.

Stauber said she hopes her business adds some joy to McDonald County and the surrounding area, noting she's looking forward to serving the community and helping girls and women find the dresses of their dreams.