Fairway Notes

Tournaments

26th Annual All in the Family

The 26th Annual All in the Family Tournament will be held on Saturday, July 23, at Kingswood Golf Course with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration is now open for this 4-person scramble and 2-person scramble. Pick the format that fits. The 4-person team entry fee is $120 (plus applicable green/cart fee). The 2-person team entry fee is $60 (plus applicable green/cart fee). On-course contests, flight awards and lunch is included in the entry fee. Registration is available online at bellavistapoa.com/golf/tournament, or by returning a registration form to one of the BV POA Pro Shops or the Golf Division Office. Make checks payable to: BVPOA. The registration deadline is Wednesday, July 20.

3rd Annual Parent-Child

Two-Person Scramble

This scramble is for POA members and immediate family only. Play will be on the Brittany Golf Course with a 9 a.m. shotgun start, Saturday, Aug. 6. On-course contests, flight awards and lunch will be included in the entry fee of $20 per child (plus applicable green/cart fee). Parents may be with multiple children, just fill out an entry form for each child. Registration is available online at bellavistapoa.com/golf/tournament, or by returning a registration form to one of the BV POA Pro Shops or the Golf Division Office. Make checks payable to: BVPOA. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Golf Leagues

Women's 5+4-Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Women's Five+Four-Hole Golf Association welcomes Property Owners Association members. Play is on Mondays through October usually at Brittany Golf Course with the option to walk or use carts. Other courses will be played on a few dates. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. Those interested in participating can sign up at the golf course or email Nona Storck at [email protected] or website at https://google.sites.com/site/bv5wga. Annual dues are $15.

Women's 9-Hole Golf Club

The Bella Vista Women's 9-Hole Golf League welcomes new members. Members play nine holes of golf on Mondays and visit all the courses. Those looking for a low stress nine-hole league with friendly members of all abilities should visit the website at http://www.bv9wga.com which includes membership application. For more information call either President Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 or Membership Chairwoman Jane Long at 479-586-1898.

St. Bernard's Ladies 18-Hole Golf League

St. Bernard's ladies golf league welcomes new members of all skill levels. This league provides a Christian, fun, social golf experience for the ladies of the community as a sponsored group of the St. Bernard's Women's Club. If interested in joining call Kathy King at 479-855-4913 or cell is 580-471-3400.

Women's 18-Hole Golf Club

New members are always welcome to The Bella Vista Women's 18-Hole Golf Group. Applications can be found on the group's website at bvwgc.com. For more information contact Ronnie Nelson at [email protected] or call 760-445-1035.

18-Hole Men's Golf Association

The 18-Hole Men's Golf Association is open to both members and non-members of the POA and plays Tuesday mornings through October with shotgun start tee time. The MGA offers an organized format for golfers of all ages, abilities and handicaps; competitive fun games change weekly; optional weekly Deuce Pot game; selection of the tees to play from, gold to blue; easy online sign up process; included in $70 annual dues are an MGA Hole-in-One Pool, Top 50% of field payouts with BV golf gift certificates, every par three has CTP sponsor prizes and special social events; Players Cup competition first and second half, and a season-ending playoff with cash prizes awarded to the winners. The MGA supports local charities. Information and application found on website bvgroups.com or contact Bill Harris, 479-876-2912.

Oldes Men's 9-Hole Golf Group

The Oldes 9-Hole Men's Golf Group welcomes new players of all skill levels with play on Tuesday mornings at all of the Bella Vista courses. Weekly events are handicapped and play is usually a Texas Scramble. There is no fee to join but a $3 entry fee per event is requested. Contact Barry at 479-876-8432 or [email protected] for more information.

Men's 9-Hole Golf Association

The Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Association welcomes new membership as play continues through October every Wednesday with tee times, four handicapped flights, all flights playing the red tees (whites optional), weekly sponsored prizes on all holes and a hole-in-one pot. There is also a spring banquet and a fall banquet. Applications are available in the pro shops, on the POA website and the association website at sites.google.com/site/bv9mga/home. For additional information call Dale Schofield at 479-553-7067 or Phil Bode at 479-899-7856.