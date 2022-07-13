OPINION: Don’t drink laundry detergent, and try not to eat soapy burritos





Someone recently gave me what I like to call a cleaning hack. It could also be classified as a money-saving hack.

I'm fine with the idea of hacks. Not getting hacked, like by unscrupulous internet pirates, mind you, or the unsuccessful hacks my St. Louis Cardinals were taking last week against the likes of the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, but the other kind of hacks. These new internet sensation hacks.

If you've spent any time on the internet you're probably very familiar with hacks -- cleaning hacks, cooking hacks, yard hacks -- which are basically shortcuts that help you clean something quicker, cook something faster or tend to your garden in a shorter time it would usually take you to do the same task.

Some are even money-saving hacks, and I'm extremely fond of those unless, of course, it costs you more money to get the items together you need to perform the actual hack.

This hack was free to me, which made it very appealing.

It was a mixture of soap and water that I could use the next time I needed to do laundry.

It was strange looking, like a wispy cloud in water inside one of those small plastic water bottles, the kind you can buy in just about any store in the world, the ones usually filled with some kind of purified water.

At a glance, it looks like the bottle has been taken out of a freezer and some of the water is still frozen.

Someone could almost catch a glimpse of it out the corner of their eye when they're very thirsty and quickly grab it, twist off the cap and take a quick swig of it without giving it a second thought.

Now, I know what you're thinking at this point, and, no, that's not what I did.

I didn't make that mistake.

I kept reminding myself, even when I wasn't thirsty, that taking a big gulp out of that bottle would not be a great idea. It would be, in fact, a huge mistake.

It would be about as miserable an experience as the time I took a big ol' bite out of a burrito filled with chili and corn chips and, evidently, liquid dishwasher detergent.

That was more of an accident than a mistake, I guess. Either way, it wasn't a very tasty moment.

I'm thankful for the laundry shortcut someone took the time to conjure up on my behalf. I haven't needed to use the new liquid detergent just yet, but I can't wait to try it out. I'm sure it's something that will be very helpful.

The soapy burrito, on the other hand, was not.

I used to umpire Men's and Church League softball games at a ball field in the small town of Oak Grove, just north of Green Forest in Carroll County.

I was on the tail end of a 25-year umpiring career and this job, which I did for two or three years, was a great way to wind it all down for me.

Games in this small town were most of the time the only entertainment for miles in the summer and fall. The players were friendly and very sportsmanlike. There were a few who had played a lot of softball -- and were good -- but they knew this wasn't a competitive league and made sure the less-experienced players, who thought they were better than they really were, stayed under control and just played to have fun.

It was four games a night for two or three nights a week. It was a bit of a drive from my house in Harrison, but the money was worth the trip.

There was also a concession stand. And the owner of the field made sure the lady in the concession stand always had a little snack waiting after the last game for me to enjoy on my drive home.

The summer she decided she could make and sell a burrito filled with chili and corn chips just as good as the ones made by the famous fast-food restaurant was a very good summer. Her burritos were every bit as good as the ones made by that other place. Plus they were free. And they hit the spot after a four-game night of umpiring softball games.

That was, until the night I bit into one just a few miles into my ride home and could only taste soapy chili and corn chips.

I about drove into the ditch.

"It's OK," I thought. "Maybe she had some soap on her hands when she was wrapping up the burrito and it got on the food. Sure, that has to be what happened."

Not seeing any soap bubbles coming out of my mouth, I took a second bite.

The second bite was no better. Still soapy.

I removed the burrito from the foil she had wrapped it up in and left it on the side of the road for the possums.

They'll eat just about anything, right?

Two nights later I was back at the field, and when I saw her I told her about the experience.

She had no idea what I was talking about or how anything like dish soap could have made its way into the recipe. She thought I was pulling her leg.

But as she began preparing another burrito for me halfway through that night's final game it all started coming back to her.

She told me later that when it came time to clean the pot full of chili on that fateful night, she looked in it and told herself she needed to prepare my burrito. But as she grabbed the chili spoon a customer came to the window and she got sidetracked.

When she looked back into the pot after the customer left she told herself it was time to clean the pot, so she poured in some dishwasher soap.

Another customer then came to the window, and she was again sidetracked.

After the customer left, she looked back into the pot and was again reminded she had yet to fix my burrito. She then grabbed a tortilla and ladled a few spoonfuls of the now-soapy chili onto the tortilla, added the corn chips, rolled it all up nice and snug and wrapped it in foil.

She couldn't stop apologizing. That night, as I drove home, I looked for any possums on the side of the road, blowing soap bubbles out of their mouths.

