Cards and Games

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners July 5: Mabel Ashline, Roy Knafla and Lynda Delap. Bias bowling is played on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall. Newcomers are welcome. For more information call 479-876-5760.

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners June 30: North-South -- Gary Stumbo and Ruth Ann Vavrinek; East-West -- Hilary Krueger and Nadine Duffy

Winners July 5: North-South -- Laura Batey and Valerie Watson; East-West -- Joan Bain and Nancy Sherbondy

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners July 5: first -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; second -- Harry Shoewe and Vivian Bray; third -- Bill Shernikau and Don Knapp; fourth -- Karin Fowler and Nancy Veach. Honorable mention -- Jim and Janet Callarman.

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. If interested in joining us, please call 608-843-1387. The group plays as couples, but if anyone doesn't have a partner one will be found for you.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners July 5 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Marie Ryan. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Bob Bower. Winners in Texas Canasta: first, Sharon Bower; second, Mabel Ashline.

This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners July 6: Table 1 -- first, Alice Dickey; second, Andy Pilkerton.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners July 6: first, Marlene Kellogg; second, Anita Ebert; third, Marty Watson.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes with an open invite.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners July 1: Table 1 -- first, Dan Bloomer, second, Kirk Greenawalt. Table 2 -- first, Terry McClure, second, Wayne Doyle. High score -- Terry McClure.

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners July 2: Red Team (first) -- Marj Shafer, Marie Ryan, Sam Brehm, Ray Dore, Art Hamilton and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Chuck Hurl, Kay Craig, Bill Armstrong and Mike McConnell.

•••

Email scores to [email protected]