BVGC presents donations to nonprofitsby Staff Report | July 13, 2022 at 5:26 a.m.
Courtesy photo Pat Meyer (left), president of the Bella Vista Garden Club, presents a check in the amount of $1,000 to Jean Galloway of Bella Vista Community Television. The club also awarded scholarships to horticulture students at the University of Arkansas totaling $9,500. The funds came from proceeds from the club’s two recent plant sales and garden walk extravaganza.
Print Headline: BVGC presents donations to nonprofits
