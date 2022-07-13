The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

BVGC presents donations to nonprofits

by Staff Report | July 13, 2022 at 5:26 a.m.
Courtesy photo Pat Meyer (left), president of the Bella Vista Garden Club, presents a check in the amount of $1,000 to Jean Galloway of Bella Vista Community Television. The club also awarded scholarships to horticulture students at the University of Arkansas totaling $9,500. The funds came from proceeds from the club’s two recent plant sales and garden walk extravaganza.


  photo  Courtesy photo Pat Meyer (left), president of the Bella Vista Garden Club, presents a check in the amount of $1,000 to Bill Puskas of the Bella Vista Courtesy Van. The funds came from proceeds from the club’s two recent plant sales and garden walk extravaganza. The garden club also donated a total of $1,000 to the Bella Vista Public Library, the Bella Vista Historical Museum and Pedal It Forward.
  
  photo  Courtesy photo Pat Meyer (right), president of the Bella Vista Garden Club, presents a check in the amount of $1,000 to Nancy Cullins, executive director of the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. The donation came from proceeds from the club’s two recent plant sales and garden walk extravaganza.
  

Print Headline: BVGC presents donations to nonprofits

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT