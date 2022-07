Boys, girls troops march in parade

Local scout troops participated in the Fourth of July Parade held Monday, July 4, at the Sugar Creek Center in Bella Vista. Those groups included Cub Scout Pack 3410, led by Cubmaster Jon Mendoza; Boy Scout Troop 3410 (girls), led by Scoutmaster Tracy Scroggins-Martz; and Boy Scout Troop 3410 (boys), led by Scoutmaster Nick Hopper.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista