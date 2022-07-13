Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, June 27
3:28 p.m. Police received a report from a person who was a victim of a break-in at Bella Vista Central Storage. Items stolen included a Wii game console, lots of games, vintage ornaments and more.
Tuesday, June 28
8:40 a.m. Police received a report on Newton Lane that a construction crew was playing its music too loudly and the reporting person could hear the music inside their house. Police responded and could not hear music playing outside the residence.
3:53 p.m. Police received a report at Goodwill that a couple were caught on camera stealing some clothes.
Wednesday, June 29
9:28 p.m. Police received a report at Lake Avalon Beach of fireworks in the area. Police responded but were unable to locate anyone setting off fireworks.
Thursday, June 30
8:42 a.m. Police received a report at Country Club Golf Course of vandalism at one of the golf course pump stations.
10:16 a.m. Police received a report on Lambourn Drive that someone was scammed out of $40,000 over the computer.
7:06 p.m. Police arrested Lydia Rodgers, 32, in connection with battery third degree and criminal mischief after responding to a criminal mischief call on Grisham Drive.
Friday, July 1
8:30 p.m. Police received a report at Coventry Drive and Southery Lane that someone was shooting fireworks in the area. Police responded and gave a verbal warning regarding the fireworks ordinance to the people shooting the fireworks.
Saturday, July 2
1:40 a.m. Police arrested Andre Colemand Crawford, 36, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and the food trucks.
Sunday, July 3
1:51 p.m. Police received a report on Loftus Drive that a neighbor saw a white moving van at someone's home while they were out of town.