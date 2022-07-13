Bella Vista Garden Club selects July Yard of the Month

The yard of Paul and Gail Meyer has been selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club's Yard of the Month. Their yard was recommended by their appreciative neighbor, George and Val Watson.

The Meyers moved to Bella Vista in 2001 from Dallas but are originally from Minnesota. Before retirement, Gail was a dental hygienist and Paul was in the car business and owned a ballroom for many years. Gail said she really loves bringing small spaces to life. She loves a layered look, using mounds with stones while tucking in floppy grass that spills over in a birdbath and perhaps a bench for structure. She loves to add color and always a bit of whimsy to her designs.

They have totally transformed the yard since moving in. Paul has a small vegetable garden in back. One of their best features is the rescue of their lot next door. On a recent trip to Minnesota, Gail was delighted to find a vintage birdbath at an estate sale of a dear friend whom Gail said had one of the most beautiful yards in the city. She brought the birdbath home, visited her friend in the nursing home and shared her plans to make it a focal point in the lot transformation making both of them very happy.

The Bella Vista Garden Club thanks the Meyers for yet another example of a well-kept yard and for helping to keep Bella Vista beautiful year-round.

The Bella Vista Garden Club promotes and rewards exemplary yard care in Bella Vista and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their property, which contributes to the overall appearance of the community at large.

All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of BVGC who select the yard that best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal.

Those nominating a yard are asked to email their nomination to JB Portillo at [email protected], or call her at 479-268-8325. Please provide the address and the homeowners name if known. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.

