Bella Vista Club News

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club (BVCC) meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month in Room 1001 in the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The July classes scheduled are:

Wednesday, July 20, 2-4 p.m.: Why, When and How to Backup Your "C" Drive (Joel Ewing)

Wednesday, July 27; 4-6 p.m.: Computer Security for Regular People, Part 2 (Justin Sell)

Help clinics will be held from 9 a.m.-noon: Wednesday, July 20, and Saturday, Aug. 6.

New members and visitors are welcome to the general meetings. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional household member. Visit the website at BVComputerClub.org for more information.

Artisan Alliance of Wishing Spring

The Artisan Alliance of Wishing Spring is accepting new members to the art club. The club meets every three months for art and craft demos and member news (covid and weather permitting). The next meeting will be posted on the website www.artisanalliance.net.

Wishing Spring Gallery is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m Thursday through Saturday, weather permitting. Contact wishingspringgallery.net or 479-273-1798 for more information.

Thursday Jam

Want to jam and harmonize on the songs of the Everly Brothers, the Kingston trio, Buddy Holly and Ricky Nelson, among others? This group meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the members' homes on a rotating basis. Those who are interested or have questions can call 479-876-6275.

Please note that space in the paper will dictate the number of club news items to print in the paper each week. The Weekly Vista will first take items that include an upcoming date and fill any remaining space with various items.

Email club information to [email protected]