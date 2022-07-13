Bella Vista church news

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran hosts senior exercise classes at 1 p.m. (note time change) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and all are welcome to attend. The classes include aerobics on Monday, yoga on Wednesday and walk aerobics on Friday. If interested call 479-876-2155 to sign up.

Children Story Hour is being held every Friday at 11 a.m. This Friday story hour will take an adventure on a train with the "I Think I Can" theme. All are welcome to bring their child and enjoy a story time with singing, treats and crafts. Beautiful Savior is located at 14070 AR-279 Hwy., in Hiwassee (Bella Vista).

Bella Vista Community Church

Bella Vista Community Church offers the following Bible study opportunities: Adult Bible Fellowship, Sunday 9-9:45 a.m.; Men's Bible Fellowship, Wednesday 8-9:15 a.m.; Women's Bible Study, Thursday 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. and Tuesday 6-7:30 p.m.; Community Life Groups on various times and days. Call the church office at 479-855-1126 for more information.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

Movie Night at United Lutheran Church is scheduled for Thursday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m. The movie this month is "Come From Away," an American-Canadian film comprising a live stage recording of the musical which tells the true story of 7,000 airline passengers who were stranded in a small town in Newfoundland where they were housed and welcomed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Everyone's welcome.

The Summer Lunch Bag Ministry is every Monday at 11 a.m. United Lutheran officials will be handing out bagged lunches to our area youth at the church building. For more information please contact the church office.

Presbyterian Church Bella Vista

All are welcome to join the Busy Hands knit and crochet group which meets at 1 p.m. Fridays in the office lobby.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

On Friday, July 22, the choir will sing the National Anthem at the Arvest Ball Park.

The Quilters will meet on Wednesday, July 13, at 8 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry serves those in our community both physically and spiritually.

Village Bible Church

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves close to 200 families each month. Please call 479-876-5764 in advance to confirm inclement weather or holiday schedules.

First United Methodist Church

A weekly prayer vigil for peace in the world is held every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church, located at 20 Boyce Drive. This prayer vigil is held in the sanctuary, quietly lit with candles. All people, churched or unchurched, and all religions are welcome to join in silent prayer for Ukraine and its people and other areas of the world in strife. This is also a personal prayer time. This is a time of coming together in our community.

St. Bernard Catholic Church

Those wanting to experience God's grace in the midst of their busy life, and are willing to devote daily time to prayer and sharing their prayer experience once a week with others, are invited to consider finding out more information about Retreat in Daily Life that will be held at St. Bernard's Church this fall. The retreat is for all denominations of Christians. Those who are interested are asked to contact one of the following persons to set up a time to discuss the retreat and to determine if this is something they feel God is calling them to do this year: Kathy Schmutz, 417-437-9166 (text), [email protected] (email); Terri Fontenot, 479-826-4801 (text), [email protected] (email). Please make contact with one of these people prior to Friday, July 15.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

The next blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday, July 20, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and organized by the HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men). Help make a difference in the community by giving blood. Free cholesterol screenings are also available. Donors are encouraged to eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. Photo IDs will be required. Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule an appointment, call 417-227-5006 or go to cbco.org/donate-blood. All participants will receive a free shirt.

Highlands Church will host its 5th Annual Cruise-In & Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m-2 p.m. Visit our website at humcbv.com/car-show for all details and make plans to join us for a celebration of all things automotive.

