Applications being accepted for Flea in the Park

Applications are being accepted now for vendors at Flea in the Park, an outdoor vintage market to be held in October at Blowing Springs Park.

Joan Glubczynski, of the Property Owners Association, said nothing mass-produced will be for sale at Flea in the Park but rather vintage, antique, handmade and some upcycled goods. To apply to be a vendor, go to the POA website and apply online.

Glubczynski said there will be vintage cars on display, live music, food trucks, an activity for the children and a vintage photo op where people can take selfies with a backdrop. The event will be Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The most recent year for Flea in the Park was 2019, and the event has been on pause for the past two years due to covid, she said.

She noted the event will be at the back of the park, and shuttles will run from the parking lot to the market. Overflow parking will be outside the park, and shuttles will run from there as well, she said. There is no cost for admission.

"It's a very fun and popular event," she said.

Glubczynski described some of the vendors who will be at the market.

One vendor uses vintage pots as planters for succulents. There is a young man who is a potter and makes homemade pottery and ornaments. A quilter is among the vendors. There are some jewelry designers, including some who upcycle vintage jewelry and make it more modern, she said. A copper artist who makes yard art and copper jewelry is included among the vendors. Another vendor upcycles vintage clothing, such as flannel shirts, and puts new designs on the back. This is just a sampling of the vendors who will be at the event.

Glubczynski said Flea in the Park has always had a great turnout.

"I'm always looking for events that will fit our community and attract a number of different people," she said. She noted that, whether patrons want to shop or just come and enjoy the park, Blowing Springs Park is a beautiful setting. Some of the craft fairs for October have been canceled, so that should add more interest to this event, she said. She also added patrons should watch for more information to come.