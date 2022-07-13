Anderson recalls time as mayor

Frank Anderson served as mayor for eight years from the time the city of Bella Vista was first incorporated.

He was elected in the November 2006 election, which included other city officials on the ballot along with the issue of incorporating the town. Before running for mayor, he had served on the golf committee, serving as chairman for a couple of years, and on the Property Owners Association, also serving as chairman for a couple of years, he said.

Before running for mayor, a group supporting the incorporation of Bella Vista approached him about chairing a committee to look into how to accomplish the incorporation. He noted he was not on a committee supporting incorporation, but simply one on establishing how to incorporate. He spent almost 10 months researching how to begin, he said. The committee determined the new city would need help from the POA to continue supporting streets, fire and police, because on Jan. 1, the city would have zero dollars in its bank account, no headquarters and no employees, he said.

"Our approach was to do it one step at a time, take over one department at a time," he said. "That's what we did when we got there."

The new city also relied on Cooper Communities, which loaned the city its first office space at no cost for the first few months and supplied some office furniture and older computers, he said.

City officials visited cities of similar size to observe how they set up their offices, accounting systems, etc., he said. The city borrowed some money from the POA to pay for things like the phone bill, an accounting system and other needs that had to be taken care of before Bella Vista received its first state turnback funds. The city took over the police department first, and by the end of the year it had all three departments -- police, fire and streets -- under the city, he said.

Money was a challenge, but somehow, things got accomplished.

"When you look at something and you have no money to get it done ... we'd come up with a way to get it done," Anderson said.

"I was lucky to have the city clerk that I had," he said. "She knew all the ins and outs. When she said we needed to do something, we just went ahead and did it."

He said city officials put together a lot of ordinances to get the city government going.

"(The ordinances) weren't perfect, so we went back and revisited a lot. They were done with as much thought as we could, but we didn't know everything," he said. He added sometimes members of the public helped by pointing out mistakes in ordinances.

Anderson said the Arkansas Municipal League is a strong organization that helped the city a lot in its infancy any time assistance was needed. He said he knows the city still receives help from the municipal league at times.

He said in his opinion, everything went very smoothly.

"Everyone contributed to get the city up and running in a timely, effective, efficient manner, I thought. It was by no means a one-person job," he said.

As for why he decided to run for mayor, he said several people asked him to run, and he decided, after serving on the committee on how to incorporate, that he had a blueprint and had as much experience as anyone.

"I had played enough golf and decided I could do something else," he said.

He said he was on the fence about incorporation, but, looking back, it was the right decision.

"I think it would have been very different for the POA to operate today and provide the three big services (police, fire and streets) today. I think (the city's) budget is about $12 million. I don't know where the POA would get $12 million."

He said that was one of the arguments for incorporation that proponents claimed -- that the POA was never going to receive state turnback funds and would not be able to support the community as it grew bigger and bigger.