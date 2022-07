I stopped by the rehearsal of the Bella Vista's Men's Chorus as they prepare for their Fall concert. What fun, what enthusiasm! Their concert "America Sings" will be held at Bella Vista Community Church at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. This is their only fundraiser to help support their operating expenses. Tickets are available either from chorus members or at the door. You will enjoy the program of "cowboy" and patriotic music.

Julie Storm

Bella Vista