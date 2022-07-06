Trying out new gear

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Scout Hendrick, 5, couldn't wait to try out her new fishing rod -- complete with a pink bobber, camoflouge trim on the pink reel and a plastic bait shaped like a pink fish -- on one of the Lake Norwood fishing docks with her dad, Matt, on June 15. The Hendrick family moved to Bella Vista from Arizona last November.
Trying out new gearby Bennett Horne | July 6, 2022 at 5:27 a.m.
