Trying out new gear

by Bennett Horne | July 6, 2022 at 5:27 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Scout Hendrick, 5, couldn't wait to try out her new fishing rod — complete with a pink bobber, camoflouge trim on the pink reel and a plastic bait shaped like a pink fish — on one of the Lake Norwood fishing docks with her dad, Matt, on June 15. The Hendrick family moved to Bella Vista from Arizona last November.


