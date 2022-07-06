Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Scout Hendrick, 5, couldn't wait to try out her new fishing rod — complete with a pink bobber, camoflouge trim on the pink reel and a plastic bait shaped like a pink fish — on one of the Lake Norwood fishing docks with her dad, Matt, on June 15. The Hendrick family moved to Bella Vista from Arizona last November.



Print Headline: Trying out new gear

