The Weekly Vista obituaries for July 6, 2022

Dewey Lynn Roberts

Dewey Lynn Roberts, 83, of Bella Vista, Ark., died peacefully in his home on Friday, June 24, 2022.

He was born in Hot Spring County, Ark., Sept. 1, 1938, to William Dewey and Ollie Lee (Ross) Roberts. He graduated from Magnet Cove High School as a member of the National Honor Society. He attended Henderson State University and began his career in insurance. He was in management for Shelter and Met Life Insurance companies and worked for State Farm in NW Arkansas. He was a member of the Bella Vista Community Church. He enjoyed gospel music.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Leslie McDonald; stepdaughter, Shelly Wilson; and his sister, Bettye Kimzey.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Roberts of Bella Vista; son, Scottie Roberts of Malvern, Ark.; stepson, Glen Powell of Nixa, Mo.; stepdaughter, Robin Viles of Indian Land, S.C.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebratio of life was held Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 East Lancashire Boulevard, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

He donated his body to research at the University of Arkansas, to help in improving science and the teaching of young students.

Patrice L. Stewart

Patrice L. Stewart, of Bella Vista, Ark., died June 17, 2022, at the age of 89.

She was born in Sarasota, Fla., May 26, 1933. She married Richard Eggert of Bella Vista in 2001. She had a career in the financial business working for two major wall street brokerage firms. After retirement she created her own financial company doing analysis and professional witnessing in security fraud cases for several years. After full retirement she volunteerd here and in Europe and Asia teaching, mentoring, and counseling on finance. She was a member of the Bella Vista Lutheran Church and was a volunteer at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark.

She was preceded in death by son, James Stewart; and grandson, Nathan Stewart.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Eggert; his children, Paul, Keith, Kurt, Jim, Katherine; son, David (Lola) Stewart; and grandson, Neal (Steffanie) Stewart;

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Bella Vista Lutheran Church followed by a celebration of life in the fellowship hall.

