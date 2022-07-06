Scoreboard

Golf Scores
Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association
Berksdale, June 29, 2022
Best Ball (Twosome)
A-FLIGHT
First -- Alan Haugh and Lee Young (30)
Second -- John Swinney and Doug Mills (32.5)
Third -- Joe D'Anna amd Ken Bloese (33)
B-FLIGHT
First -- Bill Winzig and Joe Ridolfo (29.5)
Second -- John Flynn and Dean Sobel (30)
Third -- Barry Owen and Joe Jayroe (32)
C-FLIGHT
First -- Randy Dietz and Jim Smith (29)
Second -- Jerry Young and Don Schmelzer (31)
Third -- John Haynes and Chet Campbell (31.5)
D-FLIGHT
First (Tie) -- Merrill Johnson and Blind Draw/Larry Schoenhard and Hilary Krueger (29.5)
Third -- Dave Schenk and Steve Hacker (31)