Scoreboard

by Staff Report | July 6, 2022 at 5:00 a.m.

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, June 29, 2022

Best Ball (Twosome)

A-FLIGHT

First -- Alan Haugh and Lee Young (30)

Second -- John Swinney and Doug Mills (32.5)

Third -- Joe D'Anna amd Ken Bloese (33)

B-FLIGHT

First -- Bill Winzig and Joe Ridolfo (29.5)

Second -- John Flynn and Dean Sobel (30)

Third -- Barry Owen and Joe Jayroe (32)

C-FLIGHT

First -- Randy Dietz and Jim Smith (29)

Second -- Jerry Young and Don Schmelzer (31)

Third -- John Haynes and Chet Campbell (31.5)

D-FLIGHT

First (Tie) -- Merrill Johnson and Blind Draw/Larry Schoenhard and Hilary Krueger (29.5)

Third -- Dave Schenk and Steve Hacker (31)

Print Headline: Scoreboard

