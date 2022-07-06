RELIGION: New thoughts squash ANTs

Clinical neuroscientist Daniel G. Amen says, "Don't believe everything you hear -- even in your own mind."

Most of the negative things we "hear" in a given day are never spoken audibly. They're the things we say to ourselves.

Dr. Amen refers to them as ANTs: Automatic Negative Thoughts.

We all have them: "This won't work. This deadline won't be met. God isn't listening to my prayer. I can't follow this diet. I can't get organized." And on and on.

Dr. Amen tells us that we need to get in the habit of stomping these ANTs, and replacing them with positive, uplifting thoughts. It's a difficult habit to develop, but the believer has an advantage. You've got God on your side. You know that God has plans for you, that God has given you a future and a hope, that our God is causing all things to work together for good so that God can finish the work that was begun in you. (Jeremiah 29:11; Romans 8:28; Philippians 1:6). I only listed these scriptures so you can do the homework of looking them up.

This means that you can turn an ANT into an ACT -- an Automatic Christ-like Thought. Instead of telling yourself the worst all day long, remind yourself that God is in control, that God's arm is not too short to save and that God will lead you where you need to go.

The result is that this Automatic Christ-like Thought really does become an ACT ... because what you think ultimately leads to what you do.

That's why Paul said, "Be transformed by the renewing of your mind." (Romans 12:2)

New thoughts lead to new actions. New actions lead to transformation. So, spend the day stomping ants and replacing them with acts.

Peace,

Skip

