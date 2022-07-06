Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Jessie, an 8-month-old female calico cat. Jessie is litter box trained and is a very loving cat. She will be spayed, micro chipped and up to date on her vaccinations before leaving the shelter for her forever home. Her adoption fee is $45. For more information on Jessie, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

