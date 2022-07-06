Patriotic parade sparks Fourth of July

Bella Vista's Sugar Creek Center was resplendent in red, white and blue Monday morning as residents lined the sidewalk and perimeter of the center's parking lot for the annual Fourth of July Parade.

"I thought the parade was beautiful. It was very patriotic which gives a great sense of our community," said Julie Hull who, along with her husband, Tim, and Allen's Food Store Manager Steve Morrow coordinated this year's parade.

"I thought it was outstanding," said Morrow. "It was a little shorter this year which, on a hot day when everybody had things to do, we're really glad that it was. I think it worked out perfect."

This was the first parade following the retirement of Col. Jim Parsons, who served as the event's organizer and master of ceremonies for many years. Hull and her husband, who runs the Village Plumber, have helped with the parade since 2018 and Morrow, who watched annually as the parade wound its way in front of the grocery store he manages, joined in to ensure a smooth transition following Parsons's retirement.

Morrow also helped when the parade was introduced as a Flag Day event in 2007 before it was moved to the Fourth of July.

The trio decided to shorten the pre-parade ceremonies, with Mayor Peter Christie giving a brief welcome to the crowd before the firing of a Civil War-era cannon that signalled the start of the parade.

Christie and Morrow introduced entries throughout the parade, which lasted approximately 45 minutes.

The parade boasted not only a large audience, but also a large group of participants.

"We had big groups on both sides," said Julie Hull. "Quite honestly, we had 50 (entries) sign up and there were more than 50 because there were cars in it I did not recognize. The camaro club came through and they brought several cars and we had several last-minute entries. We definitely had over 50."

The additional entries made for an even better atmosphere.

"There were lots of kids out here waving flags," said Morrow. "I think that's important. And the enthusiasm of it and all the service vehicles coming through ... that's what it's about. (The parade) is a feel good moment in a small town and as long as they let me do it we're going to do it."

The sea of red, white and blue, accompanied by the feel of patriotism, helped spark the celebration of Independence Day.

"It's all about community, celebrating the Fourth, the great country we have and our veterans," said Julie Hull. "We never want to forget our veterans."