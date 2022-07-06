Mark Your Calendar Week of May 25

Ongoing

• Flea in the Park will be held again this year at Blowing Springs Park from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 7-8. The Property Owners Association is looking for Vintage Market vendors to apply to participate in the event this year. Please reach out to [email protected] for more information and an application.

• The Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

July 8

• Family Movie Night is scheduled at the Bella Vista Historical Museum at 7 p.m. The movie will be "Night at the Museum." Blankets will be spread on the floor for seating, with popcorn and drinks provided. Free admission. Reservations are required due to limited space. Phone 479-855-2335 or email [email protected]

July 9

• The United Lutheran Church will hold its next International Village Food Festival from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, with Italian food. The menu will include ziti with beef, caesar salad, bread and Italian wedding cake. Meals are $15 and there will only be 100 meals available. Reservations are encouraged and may be eat in or grab n' go. Please call the church office to make reservations at 479-855-1325 during office hours Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Fridays 8:30 a.m.-noon.

July 15

• July 15 is the deadline to inquire about the Retreat in Daily Life this fall. Those wanting to experience God's grace in the midst of their busy life, and are willing to devote daily time to prayer and sharing their prayer experience once a week with others, are invited to consider finding out more information about Retreat in Daily Life that will be held at St. Bernard's Church this fall. The retreat is for all denominations of Christians. During the course of 30 weeks, from October through May, each retreat participant commits to these three experiences: Daily private prayer, once a week small group meeting and twice monthly an hour of individual spiritual direction.

Those who are interested are asked to contact one of the following persons to set up a time to discuss the retreat and to determine if this is something they feel God is calling them to do this year: Kathy Schmutz, 417-437-9166 (text), [email protected] (email); Terri Fontenot, 479-826-4801 (text), [email protected] (email). Please make contact with one of these people prior to July 15.