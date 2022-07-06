Linebarger-era Pavilion offered games, dancing

After the Linebarger Brothers opened the Bella Vista Summer Resort in 1917, the first building they put on the northeast corner of Lake Bella Vista burned in an accidental fire in the summer of 1930. They replaced it with a building which they called the Dance Pavilion, opening it for the 1931 summer season. Upstairs was a large dance floor but there was a variety of activities available on the first floor.

Constance May Waddell, whose parents Whitey and Gladys May operated the resort for the Linebarger Brothers for two decades, wrote the book, Sally and Me, in which she described growing up at Lake Bella Vista where she was born in 1929. Running the resort was a family affair which included Constance and her older brother, W. T. May, Jr. They worked during the day, while their parents worked day and night. In a recent interview, Constance was asked about the interior of the Dance Pavilion and she replied, "The interior of the first floor of the pavilion held a soda fountain, with a case for cigars and cigarettes. Behind it was a restaurant where they made sandwiches, hamburgers, etc. At the foot of the stairs was the ticket office for dancing on the second floor. There was also a 'penny pitch,' a pinball machine and a nickelodeon (which was a type of early jukebox). There was a very long shooting gallery along one whole wall, which had animals on metal flaps that would fall down when shot. I had 'slugs' I could give winners. They were good in the pinball machine and the nickelodeon. At either end were changing rooms/rest rooms."

In Sally and Me, Constance wrote, "I sold candy bars and concocted cherry cokes, Dr. Peppers and root beers by pushing the knobs that had different kinds of syrup, and filling them with carbonated water from the soda fountain. One boy wanted a suicide. That's when you put every single flavor in, even chocolate. Some ordered sodas too." She also sold candy and gum out of a glass showcase.

In between customers, Constance wrote that she and her friend Sally "got to use my slugs to play the pinball machine and the nickelodeon. When we got tired, we played at the penny pitch. That was a big square of shiny wood with painted numbers on it and a rail all the way around that you could lean on and throw down pennies. If you landed on a number, like a seven, and not on the black line drawn around it, you'd won yourself seven pennies." Constance also turned on the Shooting Gallery for Sally to try her luck. "She was a whiz at knocking down the metal rabbits and squirrels with a pellet gun as they came around on the track."

After Whitey May suffered a heart attack in 1942, the May family moved to Bentonville where he built May's Grocery and Filling Station. He died in 1949. The Linebargers continued to operate the Dance Pavilion until they sold the resort to E. L. Keith in 1952. The Dance Pavilion became a roller skating rink in the Keith era. After Keith sold the resort to John Cooper, Sr., in early 1964, the building eventually became the Hill 'n Dale Restaurant. It went through other uses after that, and burned down in an accidental fire in 1998. All that remains is a concrete slab sitting at the edge of the walking trail parking lot.

