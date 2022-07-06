Friedland Arts Council’s featured artist for July

The Bella Vista Arts Council is pleased to honor painter Howard Friedland as its July featured artist.

Friedland will be honored at a public reception from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21, in the community room at the Bella Vista Public Library located at 11 Dickens Place.

Friedland has painted, taught and exhibited extensively in numerous states in the U.S., as well as Mexico, France, Italy, England, Spain, Portugal, Croatia and China. His work is featured in many private and corporate collections around the world, including museums in China.

Friedland has won many top awards from national and international art associations such as Best of Show at the Oil Painters of America National Exhibition and Silver Medal and Artist Choice Awards at the American Impressionist Society National Show. He was also designated as Master Painter by both of those prestigious organizations. He has been the featured speaker and demonstrator at the Plein Air Convention and Expo several times.

"The challenge for me is always to see the world with fresh eyes and respond spontaneously to the beauty before me," Friedland said. "I study the color relationships and try to note them as best as I can. When the painting is viewed close up, you can see the many colorful brush strokes. As you step further away, the brush strokes disappear, and your eye pulls the whole painting together.

"That is what the magic of painting is about for me. This allows the viewers to use his or her imagination and participate in the painting," he said.

Find more information at Friedland's website howardfriedland.com/.

• • •

The Bella Vista Arts Council, an advisory board to the City Council, was created by the City Council in February 2016 to help promote the arts in Bella Vista. Board members are Demara Titzer (president) and Shelli Kerr, with one board vacancy. The board established an Artist of the Month program, in which selected artists and their work will be showcased and recognized for their achievements.

A committee will choose each month from qualified artists, who must be residents of Bella Vista. Events will be held in a location around the city. Submit nominations via email to [email protected]