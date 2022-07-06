OPINION: Bella Vista’s parade perfect way to start Independence Day





There are many reasons why I'd rather live in a small town than a big city.

It may sound odd, but, to me, small towns offer so much more than big cities.

The residents seem friendlier and the shop keepers more engaging. There not as much hustle, not to mention bustle. The atmosphere seems, well, easier.

My family lived in a small northeast Arkansas town (Rector) when I was born. It was so small it didn't have a hospital. My parents had to drive into the Missouri boot heel to Kennett, Mo., each time one of their first three kids were born: first my brother, then my sister and then me.

Later we moved to the small towns of Clarksville and then Harrison.

After a dozen years in the big city of Fayetteville it was back to Harrison for me and then Los Alamos, N.M., many years later. Los Alamos is actually a small town whose population is inflated daily by the hundreds and hundreds of people employed by Los Alamos National Laboratory, most of whom don't live in Los Alamos, instead choosing to drive back and forth to Santa Fe or points in between.

It had the feel of a small town to me, even though they tried to act bigger.

Then there were was a stop in the somewhat bigger little town of Van Buren, which quickly turned into a move to the smaller town of Alma. Both are located next to big city Fort Smith and, believe me, you can tell the difference.

Now I'm living in Rogers -- yes, another big city -- but I choose to hang out in Bella Vista, which I consider to be a small town. I love spending time in Bella Vista because I like small towns. And I was reminded Monday morning of just why I like small towns.

Monday residents of Bella Vista gathered for a Fourth of July parade, kicking off the Independence Day celebration with a time honored event organized by other "locals" who simply wanted to celebrate our nation's independence, our area veterans and our local families and young kids with a fun parade that was bursting at the seams with well over 50 entries ranging from politicians vying for office to local businesses showing their gratitude to their customers to groups honoring our veterans to others just wanting to celebrate the good ol' U.S. of A. and our dear patch of Benton County in northwest Arkansas.

There was even a community band, and boy did it sound good!

Looking through a camera lens through the course of a parade you tend to miss a lot that goes on around you. I tried to take it all in and, at the same time, collect photos for us to share with those perusing the pages of today's edition of The Weekly Vista. (HINT: There will be more in next week's edition, too.)

There was a lot to take in, though, with some folks singing along to the songs performed by the band, others waving to friends along the parade route, kids racing to quickly snag some candy to fill their bags, scurrying back under the ropes before the next parade participant rolled or strolled by.

And flag waving. There was a lot of flag waving.

I halfway expected Andy Taylor to walk past at one point, or to see Otis Campbell riding that cow down the parade route, or even see Barney Fife leading a dynamite-filled goat away from Sugar Creek Center while playing his harmonica to sooth its nerves.

It felt like a great, happy, comfortable day in small town America.

I'd like to personally thank Julie and Tim Hull and Steve Morrow for making sure the parade would go on, and longtime organizer Col. Jim Parsons, who retired from the parade biz after last year's event, for setting the parade wheels in motion several years ago. And I'd like to thank all those groups, individuals and organizations who entered the parade. It made for a patriotic, cheerful morning. It was an event that made the smile come easy to the faces of those in attendance. It was the perfect way to kick off an Independence Day celebration.

I've never seen a parade route limited to a very large parking lot, and I've got to admit I was a little skeptical about that at first, but that very reason may be what adds that special sense of coziness to Bella Vista's parade. It doesn't need to stretch far and wide. The route that winds through the Sugar Creek Center's spacious-enough parking lot is just fine. It's more than enough. It's the perfect setting for a hometown parade.

I hope those in attendance, whether participant or spectator, enjoyed the morning as much as I did. And I certainly hope they can appreciate the effort many put into this year's parade. It was the perfect fit for our wonderful small town.

It was the perfect atmosphere of fun, pride and patriotism in which to start our Independence Day.

• • •

Bennett Horne is the managing editor of The Weekly Vista. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.



