Cards and Games

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners June 28 were: Mabel Ashline, Roy Knafla and Lynda Delap. Bias bowling is played on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall. Newcomers are welcome. For more information call 479-876-5760.

Tuesday & Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners June 23 were: North-South -- Robert Makela and Jeffery Starr; East-West -- Melvin Briley and Jay Lacy

Winners June 28 were: North-South -- Michael Foley and Jeff LaCaze; East-West -- Len Fettig and Dale Morrisett

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners June 28 were: first -- Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach; second -- Cheryl Cardin and Al Akey; third -- Larry Anderson and Vivian Bray; fourth -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley. Honorable mention -- Karin Fowler and Sharyn Hughes.

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. If interested in joining us, please call 608-843-1387. The group plays as couples, but if anyone doesn't have a partner one will be found for you.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners June 28 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Kathy Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Marj Shafer; second, Mabel Ashline. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners June 29 were: Table 1 -- first, Alice Dickey; second, Linda Ervin.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners June 24 were: Table 1 -- first, Bill Roush; second, Wayne Doyle. Table 2 -- first, George Fellers; second, Kirk Greenawalt. High score -- Bill Roush

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners June 25 were: Red Team (first) -- Marj Shafer, Mike McConnell, Sam Brehm, Rich Schmelter, Art Hamilton and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Chuck Hurl, Kay Craig, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen.

Email scores to [email protected]