Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, June 20
10:45 a.m. Police received a report at Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery that the reporting person's wife's headstone had been vandalized.
3:51 p.m. Police received a report on Wandsworth Drive that someone had stolen wire out of a new construction.
Tuesday, June 21
8:21 a.m. Police received a report on Fox Circle that someone saw a man in the woods behind their home wearing all black looking at their home.
Wednesday, June 22
7:39 p.m. Police received a report at Pizza Hut that a man was "acting creepy" and had been asked to leave but refused. Police made contact with the man and he started walking home.
Thursday, June 23
12:56 p.m. Police received a report on Wandsworth Drive that a job site had been vandalized and copper had been stolen from inside a home under construction.
Friday, June 24
6:32 p.m. Police arrested Marion Lee Warner, 44, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at Newham Lane and Kingsland.
Saturday, June 25
1:42 a.m. Police arrested Gregory Dale Jordan, 58, in connection with driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Kingsland.
3:52 p.m. Police arrested Travis Hancock, 36, in connection with an open container during a traffic stop at Trafalgar and Kingsland.
Sunday, June 26
9:54 a.m. Police received a report on Watkins Way that a cat was killed, and the reporting person believed that someone had broken into their home during the night.