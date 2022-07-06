Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, June 20

10:45 a.m. Police received a report at Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery that the reporting person's wife's headstone had been vandalized.

3:51 p.m. Police received a report on Wandsworth Drive that someone had stolen wire out of a new construction.

Tuesday, June 21

8:21 a.m. Police received a report on Fox Circle that someone saw a man in the woods behind their home wearing all black looking at their home.

Wednesday, June 22

7:39 p.m. Police received a report at Pizza Hut that a man was "acting creepy" and had been asked to leave but refused. Police made contact with the man and he started walking home.

Thursday, June 23

12:56 p.m. Police received a report on Wandsworth Drive that a job site had been vandalized and copper had been stolen from inside a home under construction.

Friday, June 24

6:32 p.m. Police arrested Marion Lee Warner, 44, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at Newham Lane and Kingsland.

Saturday, June 25

1:42 a.m. Police arrested Gregory Dale Jordan, 58, in connection with driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Kingsland.

3:52 p.m. Police arrested Travis Hancock, 36, in connection with an open container during a traffic stop at Trafalgar and Kingsland.

Sunday, June 26

9:54 a.m. Police received a report on Watkins Way that a cat was killed, and the reporting person believed that someone had broken into their home during the night.