Bella Vista Club News

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society's (SCAS) impromptu group, the Old Timers will be getting together July 7, the first Thursday night of each month. The sessions will include an astronomical video and then a round table discussion afterward. We will be viewing in the parking lot if weather permits. The sessions start at 6:30 p.m. and are held at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, located at 14070 AR-279 Hwy. Hiwassee (Bella Vista).

Currently, SCAC has two impromptu Star Party groups. One in Bella Vista, the original Old Timers group. Another impromptu group has formed in Siloam Springs called SCAS Stellar Survivors. For further information on Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, please contact President Bill Murphy at 479-855-7180

Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 1702 Forest Hills Blvd. (Rt 279) in Bella Vista. Kay Blood will be teaching a class on "Dry Brushing in Acrylics". Attendees are asked to bring the following: a hard surface product, such as Wood or Masonite, a #10 and #3 round brush, water container and paper towels.

A poinsettia pattern and paints will be provided. Attendees will need to base coat the background in, Ivory for a white Poinsettia, mid-range pink for a pink one or mid-range red for a red one. If you need base coat colors, please come early and they will be supplied. For those who attended the James Rather ink art class last month, bring your completed project to be displayed at this month's meeting. Other paintings that you would like to show are welcomed.

The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects, such as, painting memory boxes for hospitals, and supporting the Benton County Women's Shelter. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. If you are interested in attending, please text Lynda at 262-308-4454.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join us for a walk on Saturday, July 9, in Fayetteville. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. at Walgreens at 524 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The walk will start and end at Walgreens, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

NWA Letter Writing Group

The NWA Letter Writing group will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library. All are welcome to attend this group, promoting the love of letter writing and mail art. Contact Pat at [email protected] for more information.

Bella Vista Brainteasers

Bella Vista Brainteasers meets every month, 3 p.m., in the community room of the Bella Vista Public Library. Due to a scheduling conflict, this month only, the group will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. All are welcome to attend. Contact Pat at [email protected] for more information. The group wishes to thank the Bella Vista Recycling for running the monthly packet.

Christian Women's Connection

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 East Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The special feature is Susan Hacker, "One of a Kind Design Jewelry" and the speaker will be Desiree Smedley, "Desiree's Choices."

Brunch fee is $10 and reservations/cancellations are essential by noon Friday, July 8. For reservations/cancellations call Glenda at 479-366-7562, text Dorothy at 479-381-6516 or email Marsha at [email protected]

Bella Vista Honor Guard

The Bella Vista Honor Guard is looking for volunteers. With the increase in requests and special events, the Honor Guard may not be able to accommodate all events. Our Honor Guard can provide Military Honors at a funeral occurring within northwest Arkansas. A veteran's sendoff is demonstrating a nation's gratitude for the veteran's valor and service. Local funeral home directors can be contacted to initiate a request for military funeral honors for a deceased Veteran. Requests will need to include a proof of military service in the form of a DD-214 or Statement of Service. With additional volunteers, the Honor Guard can honor more requests. For more information, visit the Honor Guard's website at vetwallofhonor.org

Veteran's Wall of Honor

The mission of the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas, Bella Vista, is to honor and pay tribute to all veterans, living or deceased. The Wall of Honor provides a venue for special events; Flag Day, 9/11, Armed Forces Day, Veterans Day, etc. It helps to teach the important history of our great nation and provides a place for quiet time to reflect and a place for remembrances. Free tours of approximately half an hour of the beautiful Veterans Memorial honoring all veterans are being offered.

To schedule a free tour of the Veterans Wall of Honor contact the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas via [email protected]allofhonor.org or call Julie at 479-696-8867 or or write to P. O. Box 3085, Bella Vista, AR. 72715.

