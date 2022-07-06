Bella Vista church news

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

The United Lutheran Church's second International Food Festival day will feature Italian cuisine, including ziti with beef, caesar salad, garlic bread and Italian wedding cake, will be held Saturday from 5-6:30 p.m. Meals are $15 each and reservations are encouraged by calling 479-855-1325.

All are welcome to join the United Lutheran Church's Summer Arts Workshops that will be held on Wednesdays from 5-7:30 p.m. starting July 13 for three weeks. This year's projects will work with clay in three stages and some acrylic painting techniques on canvas. There is limited space available and reservations are required. Please contact the church office for more information.

The Piecemakers Group is changing meeting days from Thursdays to Tuesdays and meeting time is 9-11:30 a.m. at the church. This group cuts the fabric, sews quilt pieces and assembles pieces into quilts in a variety of sizes. These quilts are donated to Lutheran World Relief and often locally to the NWA Children's Shelter and members of our community who may have a need. More information is available by calling the church office.

The Summer Lunch Bag Ministry is every Monday at 11 a.m. United Lutheran will hand out bagged lunches at the church office to area youth.

The Little Food Pantry at the United Lutheran church parking lot (100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista) is available for those in need or for those who wish to donate. Those households wishing to donate a large quantity of nonperishable food can drop the food off at the church office during regular hours. The items will be stored in the church office and distributed whenever supplies at the pantry are low.

Presbyterian Church Bella Vista

All are welcome to join the Busy Hands knit and crochet group which meets at 1 p.m. Fridays in the office lobby.

The church's exercise group meets at 8 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, in the front church parking lot. All 2-, 3- and 4-wheel riders are welcome to join in for a fun day of riding.

"GriefShare" is offered every Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the church library. This is a support group for those that have lost a loved one.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon where they serve those in our community both physically and spiritually.

Highland Christian Church Bella Vista

The church has an open part-time position for music director. Please send your resume to the church or call 479-855-2780 for more information.

A Red Cross Blood drive will be held at Highland Christian Church Bella Vista (DoC), 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, July 7. Please register to give at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767, reference BVCommunity to schedule an appointment. Free tote bags will be given out while supplies last.

Bella Vista Community Church

There will be a Summer Arts Camp July 18-22 for children ages 6-12. Register now at bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Community Church offers the following Bible study opportunities: Adult Bible Fellowship, Sunday 9-9:45 a.m.; Men's Bible Fellowship, Wednesday 8-9:15 a.m.; Women's Bible Study, Thursday 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. and Tuesday 6-7:30 p.m.; Community Life Groups on various times and days. Call the church office at 479-855-1126 for more information.

Village Bible Church

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves close to 200 families each month. Please call 479-876-5764 in advance to confirm inclement weather or holiday schedules.

First United Methodist Church

A weekly prayer vigil for peace in the world is held every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church, located at 20 Boyce Drive. This prayer vigil is held in the sanctuary, quietly lit with candles. All people, churched or unchurched, and all religions are welcome to join in silent prayer for Ukraine and its people and other areas of the world in strife. This is also a personal prayer time. This is a time of coming together in our community.

St. Bernard Catholic Church

Those wanting to experience God's grace in the midst of their busy life, and are willing to devote daily time to prayer and sharing their prayer experience once a week with others, are invited to consider finding out more information about Retreat in Daily Life that will be held at St. Bernard's Church this fall. The retreat is for all denominations of Christians. Those who are interested are asked to contact one of the following persons to set up a time to discuss the retreat and to determine if this is something they feel God is calling them to do this year: Kathy Schmutz, 417-437-9166 (text), [email protected] (email); Terri Fontenot, 479-826-4801 (text), [email protected] (email). Please make contact with one of these people prior to July 15.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran hosts senior exercise classes at 1 p.m. (note time change) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and all are welcome to attend. The classes include aerobics on Monday, yoga on Wednesday and walk aerobics on Friday. If interested call 479-876-2155 to sign up.

Children Story Hour is being held every Friday at 11 a.m. All are welcome to bring your child and enjoy a story time, singing, treats and crafts. Beautiful Savior is located at 14070 AR-279 Hwy., in Hiwassee (Bella Vista).

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

The next blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday, July 20, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. organized by the HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men). Help make a difference in your community by giving blood. Free cholesterol screenings are also available. Eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. Photo IDs will be required. Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule your appointment, call 417-227-5006 or go to cbco.org/donate-blood. All participants will receive a free shirt.

Highlands Church will host its 5th Annual Cruise-In & Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m-2 p.m. Visit our website at humcbv.com/car-show for all details and make plans to join us for a celebration of all things automotive.

Church News contains special events or happenings that are open to all. Please see the Church Directory below for a listing of area churches, addresses and service times.