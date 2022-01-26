What Is It Revealed

The Weekly Vista
by Terri OByrne | January 26, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista The reveal of last week&#x2019;s pictured item is snowy hale bales. There were no correct guesses emailed and I have learned my lesson with What Is It landscape photos. I will stick to objects. Look for another &#x201c;What is it?&#x201d; in next week&#x2019;s edition &#x2014; and another chance to have your name entered in a monthly gift card drawing. Today, we also reveal the recipient of the monthly gift card drawing. Mike Jones, please email us at [email protected] with the address to which we may send your Dairy Queen gift card!

