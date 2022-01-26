Trout hatchling project teaches students about nature

Students at Cooper Elementary School in Bella Vista have been watching trout hatch from eggs and mature due to a program provided by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

ESTEAM (economics, science, technology, engineering, art and math) teacher Stephanie Pick is heading up the project at the school.

She explained that during the 2019-20 school year, she and fourth-grade teacher Shannon Tweedy started on the project. Pick said Tweedy got in touch with Trout in the Classroom through AGFC. Tweedy suggested they place the fish tank in Pick's classroom, which all students in the school come to for ESTEAM, rather than her fourth-grade classroom, Pick said. Unfortunately, they were unable to complete the project the first year due to the outbreak of the covid pandemic. Last year they were also not able to do the project because of covid. This year the project has been successful.

Pick said the trout eggs were delivered from Mountain Home. There were 135 of them in a tiny basket, which was placed in a 50-gallon tank that has to be kept between 55 and 60 degrees. The eggs were delivered the week before school was dismissed for Thanksgiving break, she added.

"I was told it would be about 10 days before we started having hatchlings, and the next day we had four. It moved a little quicker than I was expecting," she said.

As of Jan. 17 the tank had 65 to 70 babies, she said, adding it is difficult to get an accurate count because the fish move quickly.

"They are in fingerling stage. They are approximately an inch long. We are expected to have them until late April, early May, and at that time they should be three and a half, four inches long. They grow about an inch a month. They will be released at the watershed at Beaver Lake at Beaver Dam," she said.

Regarding what she hopes students will learn from the experience, she said, "I am very honest with them. A lot of the younger, kindergarten, first, some of second graders have never experienced anything like this, so I share with them, we get a basket of eggs, not all will survive, that's just part of nature. Not all that hatch will survive. They kind of understand at the younger age not everything turns out like we want it to."

The students are allowed to go look at the fish one at a time. They have been taught not to bang on the fish tank, yell or touch the water, she said.

"They like to visually tell me what they see in the fish in their appearance. They can tell when they've gotten bigger," she said.

The students also pick out names for the fish, she said, although it is impossible to pin down which is which because they move so fast. She tells them just to pick one that looks like they should have a certain name.

During a recent thunderstorm, she said, the power went out at the school and the students' first reaction was, "the fish!" They knew the fish needed the oxygen provided by the fish tank's bubbler, which is powered by electricity.

"I thought that was cute that they were more concerned about the fish than the severe weather," she said.

She added they have watched videos of full-grown rainbow trout and some students have said they have caught that type of fish while fishing, while others have stated "I'm never going to eat that kind of fish again!"

Pick added, "When we get the fish eggs delivered to us, they're maybe the size of a pencil eraser. We'd already gone into depth on how we could know if it was an egg that was viable. The black dots are their eyes and if they start rolling they're starting to hatch. When they first hatch they don't look like normal fish. They stay in the basket, then eventually venture out."

"I think it's a neat little program," she said.